EAM S Jaishankar interacted with BRICS 2026 Sherpas in New Delhi, marking the bloc's 20th anniversary. He highlighted BRICS as a valuable forum and noted priorities of resilience, innovation, cooperation, and sustainability for 2026.

In a post on X, EAM said, "A pleasure interacting with BRICS 2026 Sherpas and Country Representatives. As BRICS completes 20 years, it stands as a valuable forum for international cooperation, consultation and coordination, taking forward its people-centric agenda. Value the suggestions and perspectives brought in by different delegations to advance BRICS 2026 priorities of resilience, innovation, cooperation and sustainability." A pleasure interacting with BRICS 2026 Sherpas and Country Representatives. As BRICS completes 20 years, it stands as a valuable forum for international cooperation, consultation and coordination, taking forward its people-centric agenda. Value the suggestions and… pic.twitter.com/RQSDBalsod — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) February 10, 2026

BRICS Sherpa Meeting Commences

The first BRICS Sherpa/Sous-Sherpa Meeting commenced in New Delhi, according to a statement by the Official Spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs, Randhir Jaiswal.

MEA Secretary (Economic Relations) and India's BRICS Sherpa Sudhakar Dalela highlighted key priorities of India's Chairship based on the PM's vision for "people-centric" and "humanity-first" approach for the BRICS, and overall theme of 'Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability'. The first BRICS Sherpa/Sous-Sherpa Meeting commenced on 9 February in New Delhi. Secretary (Economic Relations) and India’s BRICS Sherpa @SudhakarDalela highlighted key priorities of India’s Chairship based on PM’s vision for “people-centric” and “humanity-first” approach for… pic.twitter.com/1XbLnZrgWo — Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) February 9, 2026

Russian Perspective on BRICS' Role

Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov outlined the growing importance of the BRICS forum in global affairs as well as the bloc's future direction and the priorities expected of the grouping under India's Chairmanship for 2026.

In an interview with TV BRICS, the Russian Foreign Minister noted that assessing the outcomes of Russia's foreign policy is ultimately the responsibility of the country's leadership, particularly the Russian President, who determines strategic priorities under the Constitution. The current Foreign Policy Concept, adopted in March 2023, reflects deep and lasting global shifts that continue to shape Russia's diplomatic and economic engagement, as reported by TV BRICS.

He explained that Russia works closely with partner nations through concrete agreements reached at the highest political levels. These include expanding trade and investment, strengthening scientific cooperation, and coordinating positions in international institutions such as the United Nations. Special focus is placed on regional frameworks, including the CIS, the Eurasian Economic Union, the CSTO, and the broader post-Soviet region. Such long-term, systematic collaboration is designed to ensure practical and shared benefits, TV BRICS reported. (ANI)