Pope Francis injured in fall weeks after bruising chin in another stumble, Vatican issues statement

Pope Francis suffered a fall on Thursday and injured his right arm, the Vatican confirmed. Although he did not break his arm, a sling was applied as a precaution. The fall took place at the Santa Marta residence, where the pontiff has previously experienced health challenges, including a fall in December that left him with a bruised chin.

The 88-year-old Pope, who has battled health issues such as recurring bronchitis, often relies on a wheelchair due to knee problems and uses a walker or cane to move around his apartment. Despite these setbacks, he remained active in his duties and was seen attending audiences with his arm in a sling.

This recent incident follows a similar one in early December, when the Pope hit his chin on a nightstand in a fall, resulting in a noticeable bruise. The Vatican has emphasized that the pontiff’s health is being closely monitored, and no major changes to his schedule are expected.

“This morning, due to a fall at Santa Marta House, Pope Francis suffered a contusion to his right forearm, without fracture. The arm was immobilized as a precautionary measure,” the statement said.

Speculation about Pope Francis’ health continues to circulate within Vatican circles, especially following the unprecedented resignation of Pope Benedict XVI in 2013. Benedict’s decision to step down, breaking 600 years of papal tradition, was partly attributed to a fall he suffered during a 2012 trip to Mexico. After the fall, aides suggested that Benedict felt he could no longer keep up with the physically demanding nature of the papacy.

Despite ongoing concerns about his own health, Pope Francis has made it clear that he has no plans to resign. In his autobiography Hope, released this week, the 88-year-old pontiff stated that he had never considered stepping down, even after undergoing major intestinal surgery. While he acknowledged that Benedict had “opened the door” to the possibility of resignation, Francis emphasized his commitment to his papal duties.

