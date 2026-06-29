BNM Chairman Dr Naseem Baloch marked 17 years since Dr Deen Mohammad Baloch's disappearance, calling it a symbol of the plight of missing persons in Balochistan and a reflection of human rights abuses in Pakistan against activists.

Chairman of the Baloch National Movement (BNM), Dr Naseem Baloch, marked 17 years since the alleged enforced disappearance of senior BNM leader Dr Deen Mohammad Baloch, saying the case continues to symbolise the plight of missing persons in Balochistan.

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In a statement posted on X, Dr Naseem Baloch said, "Today, June 28, marks seventeen years since the enforced disappearance of Dr Deen Mohammad Baloch." He added, "Seventeen years is an unbearable period for any family. For nearly two decades, his loved ones have lived with uncertainty, pain, and the denial of even the most basic right to know his fate."

A Family's Unwavering Struggle

Referring to Dr Deen Mohammad's daughter, Sammi Deen Baloch, he said, "His daughter, Sammi Deen Baloch, has courageously dedicated herself to the peaceful struggle for the recovery of her father and all forcibly disappeared persons."

He further alleged, "Instead of receiving justice, she continues to face threats and intimidation aimed at forcing her to abandon her human rights work and her campaign for her father's return."

'Broader Pattern of Human Rights Violations'

Dr Naseem Baloch claimed the case reflects what he described as a broader pattern of human rights violations in Pakistan. According to him, those seeking information about missing relatives or raising concerns over alleged abuses face intimidation rather than justice.

He further stated, "This once again demonstrates a harsh reality: in Pakistan, human rights, justice, and democracy remain absent for those who challenge state abuses." He added, "Demanding information about a disappeared family member is treated as a crime, and human rights defenders are threatened for speaking out."

BNM's Political Stance

Explaining the BNM's position, he said these experiences have shaped the organisation's political outlook. "BNM believes that the Baloch people cannot secure their fundamental rights, dignity, and freedom under Pakistani occupation."

Reaffirming the group's stand, he concluded, "We believe that truth and justice ultimately prevail. We remain committed to our peaceful struggle until our aspirations are realised." (ANI)