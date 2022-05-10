Blood-red sky over Chinese city left citizens shocked; watch the baffling video

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    A video of the sky over a Chinese city turning into blood-red is making rounds on social media and has left the locals and netizens panicking.

    Bengaluru, First Published May 10, 2022, 5:46 PM IST

    The internet with its amazing and stunning videos never fails us on entertaining. The platform has become a major relief for our stressful life. Some videos can make us laugh, while some can leave us stunned. There are also videos that make us question science or force us to understand it better. One such stunning video of the blood-red sky over a Chinese city is making rounds on social media and has left netizens confused.

    In the video, the sky over the port city of Zhoushan neighbouring Shanghai can be seen turned into blood-red. People around the area can be seen panicking, while recording the video of the discoloured horizon from their homes, balconies and streets. Take a look at the video:

    The videos and photos of the strange incident have been doing rounds on the Chinese social media websites, Sina and Weibo. Netizens have come up with their speculations and theories. Some have stated that the red sky is a bad omen over the nation's tragic handling of the deadly Covid-19 pandemic. A user said that he has never seen anything like that before, while another one stated that it will be a sign of something bad to happen.

    The video has gathered thousands of views from the date of sharing. But why does this occur? As per the reports on Global Times, staff from the Zhoushan Meteorological Bureau stated that this occurs as the weather conditions are good and more water in the atmosphere starts to form aerosols that can refract and scatter the light of fishing boats hence creating such discoloured horizons.

    While an expert from the space physics research team of the China University of Geosciences in Wuhan stated that the blood-red sky could be a result of adverse solar and geomagnetic activity.

    Last Updated May 10, 2022, 5:46 PM IST
