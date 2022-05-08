Did the giant sea wave touch the clouds? Watch to find out

The internet has a huge collection of amazing videos that can always leave users stunned. Some videos can leave us surprised while others can leave us jaw dropped. Such a video of a giant sea wave touching the clouds has brought the internet users to a standstill. But does the video really shows the wave touching the cloud?

In the video, a huge wave can be seen bursting from the ocean at a great height. As the wave reaches its peak it gives an impression of touching the cloud above. The video recorded in slow motion was shared with a soothing binaural beat. Take a look:

However, the video was very well shot as it seems to be touching the cloud, but, in reality, it is not. The clouds which are seen in the video are not really clouds, instead, it is Sea Spray Aerosols. Aerosols are solid or liquid particles that are suspended in the air. The most common form of natural aerosols is known to be Sea Spray Aerosols and they can trick our eyes by forming like a cloud. Sea Spray Aerosols normally form at the sea-air interface and are formed of bursting bubbles.

However, the video has gone massively viral and has taken the internet by storm. The video was shared by a Twitter page named, Buitengebieden and has gathered around 2 million views from the date of being online. Netizens were left confused, and the majority of the users believed the video is true. A user stated that mother nature is unbeatable, while another user said that the waves are so beautiful as well as scary at the same time. A third user stated that he has never seen such a magnificent scene of a wave touching the clouds, while another one said the video shows how insignificant people are when compared to mother nature.

