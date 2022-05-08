Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Did the giant sea wave touch the clouds? Watch to find out

    A video of a giant sea wave touching the clouds is making rounds on social media and netizens are jaw-dropped after watching it.

    Did the giant sea wave touch the clouds? Watch to find out-tgy
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bengaluru, First Published May 8, 2022, 5:08 PM IST

    The internet has a huge collection of amazing videos that can always leave users stunned. Some videos can leave us surprised while others can leave us jaw dropped. Such a video of a giant sea wave touching the clouds has brought the internet users to a standstill. But does the video really shows the wave touching the cloud?

    In the video, a huge wave can be seen bursting from the ocean at a great height. As the wave reaches its peak it gives an impression of touching the cloud above. The video recorded in slow motion was shared with a soothing binaural beat. Take a look:

    However, the video was very well shot as it seems to be touching the cloud, but, in reality, it is not. The clouds which are seen in the video are not really clouds, instead, it is Sea Spray Aerosols. Aerosols are solid or liquid particles that are suspended in the air. The most common form of natural aerosols is known to be Sea Spray Aerosols and they can trick our eyes by forming like a cloud. Sea Spray Aerosols normally form at the sea-air interface and are formed of bursting bubbles.

    However, the video has gone massively viral and has taken the internet by storm. The video was shared by a Twitter page named, Buitengebieden and has gathered around 2 million views from the date of being online. Netizens were left confused, and the majority of the users believed the video is true. A user stated that mother nature is unbeatable, while another user said that the waves are so beautiful as well as scary at the same time. A third user stated that he has never seen such a magnificent scene of a wave touching the clouds, while another one said the video shows how insignificant people are when compared to mother nature.

    ALSO READ: Watch:Chinese woman pinned down on floor for forced Covid-19 test

    ALSO READ: Watch: Japanese restaurant's unique technique of calculating the food bill will leave you jaw-dropped

    Last Updated May 8, 2022, 5:08 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Alligator attempts to tear apart python; Find out what happens next - gps

    Alligator attempts to tear apart python; Find out what happens next

    Water streams out of a mulberry tree in Europe baffled netizens - gps

    Watch: Water streams out of a mulberry tree in Europe baffled netizens

    Delhi cafe run entirely by specially-abled staff; read social media reactions - gps

    Watch: Delhi cafe run entirely by specially-abled staff; read social media reactions

    Duck runs marathon in New York; wins a medal - gps

    Watch: Duck runs marathon in New York; wins a medal

    Watch Chinese woman pinned down on floor for forced Covid-19 test-tgy

    Watch:Chinese woman pinned down on floor for forced Covid-19 test

    Recent Stories

    Watch A coin toss decides fate of the candidates in UK local body polls gcw

    Watch: A coin toss decides fate of the candidates in UK local body polls

    Nayanthara Vignesh Shivan wedding Here is when and where they are getting hitched drb

    Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan wedding: Here’s when and where they are getting hitched

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Yuzvendra Chahal wife Dhanashree Verma dazzles in pink again-ayh

    IPL 2022: Yuzvendra Chahal's wife Dhanashree Verma dazzles in pink again

    Motorola Edge 30 Worlds Thinnest 5G smartphone to launch on May 12 gcw

    Motorola Edge 30: 'World's thinnest 5G smartphone' to launch on May 12

    Mothers Day 2022: From Indian cricketers to IPL teams - heartfelt wishes pour in for incredible moms snt

    Mother's Day 2022: From Indian cricketers to IPL teams - heartfelt wishes pour in for incredible moms

    Recent Videos

    AAP in power Khalistani activities have surged in Punjab BJP gcw

    On Khalistan flag incident in Himachal, BJP takes sharp dig at Kejriwal's AAP

    Video Icon
    Gyanvapi mosque survey blocked; commission returns

    Gyanvapi mosque survey blocked; commission returns

    Video Icon
    Watch Tornado hits Assam's Barpeta district

    WATCH: Tornado hits Assam’s Barpeta district

    Video Icon
    ED raids on IAS officer Pooja Singhal in Jharkhand yields Rs 17 crore in cash

    ED raids on IAS officer Pooja Singhal in Jharkhand yield Rs 17 crore in cash

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Stick to the processes that we have always worked on - MI Mumbai Indians head coach Mahela Jayawardene-ayh

    IPL 2022: "Stick to the processes that we've always worked on" - MI head coach Mahela Jayawardene

    Video Icon