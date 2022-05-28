Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bermuda Triangle cruise makes a bizarre promise

    For the unusual offer, passengers will have to pay around 1,450 pounds for a cabin on the ship.

    Team Newsable
    New York, First Published May 28, 2022, 4:10 PM IST

    Passengers on a trip destined for the enigmatic Bermuda Triangle have been assured a complete refund if the ship goes missing, following media reports.

    The Devil's Triangle, the fabled Bermuda Triangle, has remained a mystery as scores of ships and flights have inexplicably vanished in this region.

    The cause of the disappearances has not been determined but attributed to weather and human error. Conspiracy theorists have blamed the disappearances of ships and flights on supernatural causes and aliens.

    The travel agency, the Ancient Mysteries Cruise, in an advertisement on its website, stated, "Don't worry about going missing on this Bermuda Triangle tour. The tour has a 100 per cent return rate, and your money will be refunded if you do not return."

    Passengers will travel to the Atlantic Ocean on the Norwegian Prima liner from New York to Bermuda in March of next year.

    Following the advertisement, guests can take part in an exclusive twilight Bermuda Triangle cruise on a glass-bottom boat, complete with talks and Q&As.

    For the unusual offer, passengers will have to pay around 1,450 pounds for a cabin on the ship.
     

