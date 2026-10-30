Albanian PM Edi Rama unveiled a 10 billion Euro budget to boost social welfare and ease living costs, even as his government faces violent, opposition-led protests demanding his resignation over corruption allegations and economic challenges.

Albania Unveils Record 10 Billion Euro Budget

Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama has outlined his government's plans to strengthen social welfare, maintain fiscal stability and advance EU integration as he unveiled several measures in the budget that are aimed to ease the financial burden on families facing rising living costs. The proposed budget envisages more than Euro 10 billion in public spending, including approximately Euro 2 billion in public investments.

Key measures include pension indexation in April 2027, the doubling of monthly pension bonuses at a projected cost of Euro 200 million, increased support for people with disabilities and expanded benefits for families with young children. The Albanian government also plans increased funding for healthcare, education, agriculture, infrastructure and national security, while targeting a budget deficit of 2.3% of GDP and public debt of 52.4% of GDP in 2027.

PM Rama Addresses National Protests

Prime Minister Edi Rama also called the ongoing protests in the country, which are spearheaded by the opposition, a form of 'inhumanity'. "For the first time in history, the budget of the Albanian state exceeds the threshold of 10 billion Euros. And this figure alone is enough to tell all those who want to cover the light of Albania's progress with the mask of hatred and jealousy, that Albania is growing and its economy is too. Meanwhile, the public debt of Albania has fallen to a historic low threshold as well. These blasts (protests) of these weeks have no chance to remove the government, but they have damaged the economy and Albania itself, which has been exporting images that do not invite tourists, but repel them, that do not invite investors, but repel them, that do not invite, but push away money from the country. And for what? For whose interests could this blind fight be worth it? This blind fight does not bring any good to Albania and does not protect it, on the contrary, it harms everyone who lives and wants to live in this country with honest work. Who raise children and want to have their children raised here in a common home that is much better for everyone. I am here for them and this government and this government majority will be here for them, until the last day of the mandate," Albanian PM Edi Rama said in a state address.

Opposition Disruptions and Civil Unrest

Meanwhile, on Thursday leader of Albania’s opposition Sali Berisha stormed parliament and disrupted a parliamentary session by setting off flares and smoke bombs. Albania has been gripped in recent weeks by student-led demonstrations demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Rama over alleged government corruption, underfunded schools, widespread unemployment, and a lack of economic opportunities. The protests began on Oct. 13 and turned violent as demonstrators clashed with police and set fire to government buildings.

Prime Minister Rama who secured a fourth term says he has a duty to lead Albania towards the objective of being at the table of the European Union. "That is why I do not stop, we do not stop, I will not be stopped and no one will be able to stop us. Who are we? We are the majority of Albanians," he said in his video address. PM Rama has also challenged his opponents to engage in dialogue or face the law if they dare to challenge the norms. (ANI)