The first life-size statue of Mahatma Gandhi has been unveiled at Peace Park in Bismarck, North Dakota, celebrating his timeless message of non-violence and strengthening the cultural ties between India and the United States of America.

North Dakota Unveils First Life-Size Mahatma Gandhi Statue

October 30 (ANI): The first-ever life-size statue of Mahatma Gandhi in North Dakota was unveiled at Peace Park in Bismarck on Thursday (local time), marking a significant milestone in India-North Dakota friendship and highlighting the enduring message of peace, non-violence and harmony. The landmark occasion brought together First Lady Kjersti Armstrong, Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring, other local dignitaries and members of the Indian-American community.

The Consulate General of India in Seattle announced the unveiling in a post on X, describing the occasion with the words, "Mahatma debuts at Peace Park: North Dakota's First Gandhi Statue!" https://x.com/IndiainSeattle/status/2116013271333650639 It further stated that the first-ever life-size statue of Mahatma Gandhi in North Dakota was unveiled at Peace Park in Bismarck, marking a "special milestone in India-North Dakota friendship." The post also highlighted the participation of local dignitaries and members of the Indian-American community in the landmark occasion. "With soulful renditions of Gandhiji's favourite hymns by local school students, the ceremony celebrated his timeless message of peace, non-violence and harmony," the Consulate General said in its post.

Consul General Highlights Global Peace

Speaking to KFYR-TV, an NBC affiliate based in Bismarck, Consul General of India in Seattle Prakash Gupta highlighted the significance of Gandhi's message of peace and non-violence at a time when conflicts continue across the world. "Today, when the world is very divided and we have conflicts raging across the world, to have Gandhi's message of nonviolence emanate out of North Dakota, not only to the U.S., but to the rest of the world, is very important, because that reflects the founding basis of how India and the U.S. look upon each other as the world's largest democracy and the world's oldest democracy," Gupta said.

Previous Milestone in Montana

Earlier in March, the first bust of Mahatma Gandhi in the US State of Montana was unveiled at the prestigious Mike Mansfield Center at the University of Montana in Missoula, marking a significant cultural milestone in India-US ties. According to the official X post by the Consul General of India in Seattle through the handle of 'India in Seattle', the bust was jointly unveiled by Montana Governor Greg Gianforte and the Consul General of India in Seattle during a ceremony attended by senior state officials, faculty, and students of the university, and members of the Montana World Affairs Council. According to the post, the bust has been presented as a gift from the Government of India and stands as a tribute to Gandhi's enduring ideals of peace and non-violence.

In his remarks at the ceremony, Governor Gianforte said, "Gandhi's life reminds us that leadership starts with character. The inscription on the bust features a quote attributed to Gandhi that good ideas mean nothing without action. That message resonates here in Montana." The event in Montana was also attended by Montana's First Lady, Susan Gianforte, along with leading state officials and members of the academic community. (ANI)