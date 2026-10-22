Indian swimmer Mohammed Shams Aalam Sheikh was sent back from Japan during the 2026 Asian Para Games over alleged sexual harassment of a hotel housekeeper. The PCI is reportedly considering disciplinary action, including a potential lifetime ban.

The Indian para-swimmer Mohammed Shams Aalam Sheikh has reportedly been deported from Japan amid the ongoing Asian Para Games 2026 due to allegations of sexual harassment and molestation involving a female housekeeping employee at the team hotel in Nagoya.

Shams Aalam was part of the 168-member Indian contingent for the fifth edition of the Asian Para Games in Aichi-Nagoya. The 40-year-old was scheduled to feature in the men's 100m butterfly (S5) and 50m breaststroke (SB4) events on Wednesday. However, Aalam was sent back home without competing in either event.

The allegations of sexual misconduct against Mohammed Shams Aalam Sheikh came at a time when the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) is considering strict disciplinary action, including a potential lifetime ban, following recommendations from the delegation’s chef de mission.

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How Did the Misconduct Allegations Come to Light?

Mohammed Shams Aalam Sheikh and the entire Indian contingent were staying at the designated hotel for the para-swimming squad in Nagoya when the incident allegedly took place on Monday.

According to the report by India Today, allegations of sexual misconduct by Shams Aalam came to light when a female housekeeping staff member lodged a formal complaint alleging that the Indian swimmer attempted to inappropriately touch and grope her while she was carrying out routine cleaning duties in his room.

The woman immediately alerted her hotel superiors, who informed the local authorities and the Asian Para Games Organizing Committee. Japanese police detained Shaikh for questioning after being informed of the complaint. Reportedly, the Indian delegation was subsequently asked to submit a formal written apology to the hotel employee and ensure that the swimmer left Japan.

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Following questioning by Japanese police based on a complaint filed by the female housekeeping staff member, Shams Aalam Sheikh was sent back to India on Tuesday.

The prompt return was coordinated to prevent further legal escalation in Nagoya. However, the Paralympic Committee of India is reportedly set to convene a disciplinary panel to decide on long-term actions, including a potential lifetime ban from para-sports.

Who Is Shams Aalam?

Mohammed Shams Aalam Sheikh is a well-known name in Indian para-swimming, despite the fact that the 40-year-old has faced significant physical challenges throughout his life. Hailing from Madhubani District in Bihar, Shams Aalam moved to Mumbai with his family,

At the age of 24, Shams Aalam suffered a physical setback, which made him paraplegic after a tumor in his spinal cord required complex surgery that left him without lower-body mobility. He completed his graduation in mechanical engineering from Rizvi College of Engineering before obtaining an MBA from Sathyabama University in Chennai.

Shams Aalam took up swimming as a form of rehabilitation and physiotherapy following his spinal cord injury in 2010. What began as a way to regain his strength gradually developed into a professional sporting career. Shams earned his national breakthrough when he set a world record for the longest open-sea swim by a paraplegic swimmer, completing an 8-km swim in four hours and four minutes in 2017.

In 2018, Shams Aalam clinched four gold medals at the Indian Open Para Swimming Championship. He also won his first international medal in 2016, winning the Bronze at the Can-Am Para Swimming Championships. Shams Aalam was part of the Indian contingent for the 2018 Asian Para Games in Jakarta.

In January 2025, Shams Aalam won a gold, three silver, and two bronze medals at the Reykjavik International Games in Iceland, setting a new Asian and Indian record in the 200m breaststroke. Mohammed Shams Aalam Sheikh qualified for the Asian Para Games 2026 after winning bronze in the 100m breaststroke (SB4) at an international meet in Sweden in May 2026.

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