The Embassy of India in Qatar has advised the Indian community in the Gulf nation to exercise caution and remain indoors following Iran's multiple missile strikes targeting US military installations in Qatar and Iraq on Monday (local time). In a post on X, the Embassy urged the Indian community in Qatar to follow the local news, instructions, and guidance provided by Qatari authorities regarding the recent development.

"In view of the ongoing situation, Indian community in Qatar is urged to be cautious and remains indoors. Please remain calm and follow local news, instructions and guidance provided by Qatari authorities. The Embassy will also keep updating through our social media channels," it stated.

The development came following a major escalation that unfolded in the region after Iran launched multiple missiles targeting US military installations in Qatar and Iraq, including Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar--the largest US military installation in the region, according to CNN.

US airstrikes on three Iranian nuclear facilities

The development follows US airstrikes on three Iranian nuclear facilities in the early hours of Sunday. Two officials familiar with the situation confirmed to CNN that the US is tracking multiple missiles launched from Iran.

A White House official said that US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth and Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Dan Caine are currently in the Situation Room, closely monitoring the unfolding events.

Earlier, Iran's state TV reported that Iran had begun an operation against a US base in Qatar. Samaa TV, citing Iranian state TV, dubbed this operation against US bases in the region as 'Operation Basharat al-Fath'.

According to CNN, US personnel at the embassies in Qatar and Bahrain are in "duck and cover" as Iran launches retaliatory missiles toward Qatar and Iraq. Meanwhile, the Qatari Foreign Ministry wrote on X that its government had temporarily shut down its airspace amid the heightened tensions.

"Qatar's Relevant Authorities Announce Temporary Suspension of Air Traffic in Country's Airspace to Ensure Safety of Citizens, Residents, and Visitors," the ministry stated in their statement.