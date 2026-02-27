The Baloch Advocacy and Studies Centre (BASC) backs a campaign by the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) marking one year since its leaders' detention. The initiative seeks international attention for human rights abuses and the erosion of law in Balochistan.

The Baloch Advocacy and Studies Centre (BASC) has expressed support and solidarity with the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC), which has launched a month-long awareness campaign marking one year since the detention of several of its leaders. In a post on X, BASC stated that the campaign commemorates a year since the arrest of Mahrang Baloch, Bebagar Baloch, Sibghatullah Shah Ji, Gulzadi and Beebo Baloch. The organisation described them as human rights defenders who continue to face what it termed fabricated charges and a continued denial of justice.

BASC added that active members of BYC remain steadfast alongside the Baloch people amid what it characterised as political repression and widespread human rights violations.

A Call for Justice and International Attention

According to BASC's post on X, the campaign seeks not only to highlight the prolonged detention of the leaders but also to draw international attention to what it described as a deteriorating human rights situation in Balochistan. The statement said the initiative serves as a call for justice and underscores the view that the voices of the oppressed cannot be silenced.

BASC further noted that it endorses BYC's appeal for unified and collective efforts to address what it described as multifaceted human rights violations affecting the Baloch community. The organisation stated that when a state fails to uphold its responsibility to protect the rights, dignity and security of its citizens, silence is not an option.

The post added that the campaign represents a stand against injustice and what BASC called the erosion of the rule of law. It described the initiative as both a demand for accountability and a humanitarian commitment to justice, dignity and the protection of fundamental rights.

BYC Reports Worsening Situation in Nushki and Kharan

Earlier, the BYC, in a post on X, alleged a sharp deterioration in the human rights situation in the districts of Nushki and Kharan during February 2026, citing enforced disappearances, civilian casualties, curfews, and communication blackouts.

According to BYC's statement on X, residents of Nushki and Kharan were completely cut off from normal social life, healthcare access, and livelihoods for eleven consecutive days during the reporting period. Although some restrictions were later partially eased, daily activities reportedly remained limited to a few hours. (ANI)