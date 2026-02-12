Bangladesh held its 13th Parliamentary Election to restore stability. The BNP alleged voter suppression and irregularities, while the rival Jamaat-e-Islami-led alliance called the polls 'excellent' and hoped for a landslide victory.

The people of Bangladesh on Thursday witnessed one of the most significant moments in the history of their country as they voted for a mandate in an attempt to bring back their political stability, almost two years after the ousting of the earlier regime led by former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina back in July 2024. People queued at polling stations nationwide for the 13th Parliamentary Election and constitutional referendum, with the two major political stakeholders, the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and the Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami-led alliance, making contrasting claims as polling concluded at 4:30 pm (local time).

BNP Alleges Irregularities, Jamaat Hails 'Excellent' Polls

BNP, despite expressing confidence of victory, alleged irregularities and attempts to suppress voter turnout. While Jamaat, speaking on behalf of the alliance, called the process "excellent" and voiced hope for a landslide win. Addressing a press briefing at the BNP's Gulshan election office in Dhaka, BNP Election Steering Committee spokesperson Mahdi Amin claimed that his party's victory was "inevitable and clear", while alleging that lower voter turnout was the result of "misleading activities" and intimidation by a rival political party, as reported by the Daily Star.

"There is a clear and huge difference between BNP and the rival political party. Attempts were made to threaten voters and discourage them from going to polling centres," Amin said, as quoted by the Daily Star, adding that turnout could have been higher in the absence of such incidents. The BNP has also urged its leaders and activists to remain at polling centres until the final results are declared and directed polling agents nationwide to closely monitor the counting process.

The Spokesperson also alleged instances of ballot stuffing, fake voting, and cases where individuals were unable to cast their votes despite being listed as alive, calling it reminiscent of "old fascist-style practices", as reported by the Daily Star. However, the BNP thanked the Bangladesh Election Commission, the Bangladeshi armed forces, and the country's interim government for their roles in conducting the election.

On the other hand, the Jamaat-led 11-party electoral alliance struck an optimistic note, describing the voting process as peaceful and participatory. Speaking at a press conference at Jamaat's central office in Dhaka's Moghbazar, Jamaat Assistant Secretary General Ahsanul Mahboob Zubair said the election environment was festive and orderly.

"A large number of people participated spontaneously. Compared to any time in the past, the environment was festive, peaceful, and participatory," Zubair said, as quoted by the Daily Star, expressing hope that the alliance would secure the highest number of seats and achieve a landslide victory. While acknowledging isolated incidents of violence and irregularities, the alliance said it was satisfied overall and was awaiting the results.

The 11-party alliance includes Jamaat-e-Islami, National Citizen Party (NCP), Bangladesh Khilafat Majlis, Khelafat Majlis, Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), Amar Bangladesh Party (AB Party), Bangladesh Development Party (BDP), Bangladesh Nezame Islam Party, Jatiya Ganatantrik Party (Jagpa), Bangladesh Khilafat Andolan, and Bangladesh Labour Party.

Speaking to ANI, a polling agent for Jamaat-e-Islami, MA Haseem Bhuiyan described the voting process in his area as peaceful and smooth, expressing satisfaction with the overall conduct of the polls. "The voting was peaceful. No problem arose in this voting area. I am very happy with this voting system. Voting has concluded, and counting is underway. After that, the presiding officer will declare the result. I am very happy that I have participated in such a voting system after a long time," he stated.

Interim Government Head Praises Peaceful Conduct

Today, voting in the parliamentary polls and the referendum on the implementation of the July National Charter took place across 299 of 300 constituencies in the country, with election authorities initiating the counting process shortly after polling hours ended. The Chief Adviser of the country's interim government, Muhammad Yunus, congratulated the nation for the peaceful and orderly conclusion of polls and referendum, calling it "the beginning of an unprecedented journey toward a new Bangladesh."

In a statement released, Yunus lauded voters for their enthusiastic participation, political parties for their responsible conduct, candidates for showing restraint, and all institutions involved for their professionalism. "I express special thanks to the Election Commission, law enforcement agencies, the armed forces, the administration, observer teams, media personnel, and all officials involved in conducting the polls. Their dedication and hard work ensured the successful completion of this large democratic exercise," Yunus said. "Let us work together in this journey to strengthen democracy," he added, emphasising that the election reaffirmed that the people are the ultimate source of power in Bangladesh.

Polling Details and Background

According to the Bangladesh Election Commission (EC), voting officially took place from 7:30 am to 4:30 pm (local time). However, officials clarified that individuals who had entered polling station premises before the close of voting were permitted to cast their ballots. According to EC's Senior Secretary Akhtar Ahmed, voter turnout across 36,031 polling stations stood at 47.91 per cent as of 2:00 pm (local time), the Daily Star reported. However, a total of 42,651 polling centres were set up for Thursday's national election.

The elections come at a critical time in the country's history, almost two years after Sheikh Hasina was ousted following a student-led movement in July 2024. The 2024 July Uprising ended the Bangladesh Awami League's regime, which has now been barred from participating in the current election. However, the Awami League strongly condemned the national polls, calling it a "well-planned farce" orchestrated by Yunus, and demanded the reinstatement of the party along with the release of political prisoners.

The Bangladesh Awami League has been barred from participating in the national polls after the interim government banned any political activity and suspended its registration as a political party. A total of 2034 candidates are contesting the polls, with 51 parties participating, according to the Daily Star.

The Bangladesh EC had thanked all political parties, candidates, law enforcement agencies, public and private sector officials, election personnel, observers, media representatives, voters, and citizens for their overall cooperation in conducting the referendum and the national parliament elections in a free, fair, impartial, and festive manner, the Daily Star reported.

Incidents and Arrests

However, at least four people died after falling ill at or near polling stations in four districts during voting hours of the election and referendum, with deaths reported from Khulna, Manikganj, Kishoreganj, and Brahmanbaria, as reported by Daily Star. In Khulna, a BNP leader, Mahibuzzaman Kachi, former office secretary of the city unit BNP, died after reportedly falling ill following an altercation with a Jamaat activist outside the Alia Madrasa polling centre on Khan Jahan Ali Road. The BNP alleged that Kachi was pushed by Abdur Rashid Miah, a Jamaat activist, during a dispute over seeking votes. He was taken to Khulna City Medical College Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Meanwhile, at least ten individuals were sentenced to different jail terms for alleged polling irregularities in six districts during the national election and referendum. According to the Daily Star, in addition, ten people were detained, and three election officials were removed from duty over similar allegations. Of those detained, seven were later released.

Vote counting is underway nationwide, and the results are expected to determine the composition of the next parliament by February 13. (ANI)