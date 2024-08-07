Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Bangladesh unrest: Musician Rahul Ananda's house set on fire, sparks outrage as 3k instruments burnt to ashes

    The residence of renowned Hindu musician Rahul Ananda was looted and set ablaze by an enraged mob following the collapse of Sheikh Hasina's government.

    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Aug 7, 2024, 8:15 AM IST | Last Updated Aug 7, 2024, 8:14 AM IST

    The residence of renowned Hindu musician Rahul Ananda was looted and set ablaze by an enraged mob following the collapse of Sheikh Hasina's government. The incident occurred on Monday afternoon in Dhaka's Dhanmondi 32 area, leaving the artist's home in ruins and highlighting the escalating violence against minorities in the country.

    According to reports, the mob targeted Ananda's house as part of a broader wave of attacks against minorities that erupted after the government's fall. The musician, known for his contributions as a lyricist and singer, runs the popular folk band Joler Gaan. He, along with his wife and son, managed to escape unharmed, though the attack left a trail of destruction.

    Eyewitnesses and close family sources described the harrowing scene as the mob broke into the residence, looted valuables, and set the property on fire. Speaking with The Daily Star, a Bangladeshi English-language daily newspaper, a family source recounted the sequence of events. "They took everything from furniture and mirrors to valuables. After that, they torched the whole house along with Rahul da's musical instruments," the source revealed.

    Among the items lost were Ananda's extensive collection of over 3,000 handmade musical instruments, a significant loss for the artist and the cultural community.

    The attack on Ananda's home is part of a larger pattern of violence that has swept through Bangladesh in recent days. Following Sheikh Hasina's ousting from power, mass protests erupted over a controversial job quota in government services, sparking chaos and unrest. According to news agency AFP, numerous houses, businesses, and religious sites have been torched and vandalized by violent protesters, with minority communities bearing the brunt of the attacks.

    The situation has drawn international concern, with Indian Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar stating on Tuesday that New Delhi is closely monitoring the status of minorities in Bangladesh. The Indian government expressed deep concern over the safety and security of the Hindu community and other minorities in the wake of these incidents.

    The attack on Hindu musician Rahul Ananda's home has ignited widespread outrage both domestically and internationally. Social media platforms have been flooded with expressions of solidarity for Ananda and other victims, with many calling for immediate government action to protect minority communities and hold the perpetrators accountable. 

    Here's a look at some of the reactions over the incident on X:

