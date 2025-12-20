A national day of reflection is also planned, and the government has announced a crackdown on hate speech and gun ownership.

Australian surf lifesavers lined the shore of Sydney's Bondi Beach and fell silent Saturday to honour the 15 people shot and killed when gunmen fired into crowds at a Jewish festival by the sea.

Scores of rescuers stood by the water's edge along the entire length of the beach, six days after the two alleged assailants carried out one of the deadliest mass shootings in Australia's history.

The elder gunman, 50-year-old Sajid Akram, was shot and killed by police. His 24-year-old son Naveed survived and remains in hospital under police guard facing charges including terrorism and 15 murders.

Facing the ocean while wearing their red-and-yellow uniforms, the lifeguards observed three minutes of silence.

Some cried or hugged each other at the morning ceremony, with a surf lifesaving helicopter hovering overhead, television images showed.

Volunteer surf lifesavers across the country, who number more than 200,000, were being asked to join the homage in solidarity with those affected by the Bondi attack before starting their morning patrols.

Ocean rescuers wanted to recognise the "tragedy that has unfolded at Bondi while also reflecting on our respect and compassion for the Jewish community targeted by this attack", Bondi's two lifesaving clubs said in a message.

"We pay respects to those who lost their lives, those who risked their lives, those who worked so hard to save lives, and all of us who will never forget."

Hate speech crackdown '

Lifeguards at Bondi have been widely praised for their courage on the day of the December 14 attack, dragging people to safety, bandaging and resuscitating victims, and pulling panicked swimmers from the waves.

A photo shared widely online showed lifeguard Jackson Doolan running barefoot down the road from a neighbouring beach towards the Bondi shooting, carrying a defibrillator to help victims.

The local mayor described his actions as "remarkable".

On Sunday, Australia will hold a national day of reflection with the theme "light over darkness" marking a week after the attack started with a minute's silence at 6:47 pm (0747 GMT).

Flags will fly at half-mast, and Australians are being asked to light a candle in their windows to honour the victims and stand by the Jewish community, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said.

"Sixty seconds carved out from the noise of daily life, dedicated to 15 Australians who should be with us today," he told reporters Saturday.

"It will be a moment of pause to reflect and affirm that hatred and violence will never define us as Australians."

Federal and state authorities are talking with Jewish community leaders about establishing a permanent memorial at Bondi Beach, as well as holding a national day of mourning in the new year, Albanese said.

The prime minister has announced a suite of national measures to crack down on gun ownership and hate speech, promising stricter federal laws and harsher penalties.

New South Wales Premier Chris Minns outlined plans Saturday for his state to ban "hateful" slogans such as "Globalise the Intifada" and symbols such as Islamic State group flags, while giving police greater powers to order people to remove face coverings.

'No stone unturned'

A joint counter-terrorism team including police and intelligence services is pursuing a broad investigation into the alleged gunmen's contacts and movements before the shooting.

Authorities believe the pair drew inspiration from the Islamic State group.

Australian police are investigating whether they met with Islamist extremists during a visit to the Philippines weeks before the shooting.

Detectives carried out raids with search warrants in Australia as recently as Friday, police said, without revealing the locations.

"We are leaving no stone unturned in Australia and overseas," Australian Federal Police Commissioner Krissy Barrett told a news conference Saturday.

Police were gathering evidence to prosecute the surviving alleged gunman, she said.

"We will identify the methods, capability and connections of these alleged offenders to determine who the alleged offenders communicated with leading up to the attack."

