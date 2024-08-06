Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    From job quota row to Sheikh Hasina's fall: Detailed timeline of Bangladesh student protests | In Graphics

    Sheikh Hasina resigned from her position as Prime Minister of Bangladesh on Monday, bringing an end to her 15-year rule amid a turbulent period marked by intense protests and violence.

    From job quota row to Sheikh Hasina's fall: Detailed timeline of Bangladesh student protests in graphics snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Aug 6, 2024, 2:35 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 6, 2024, 2:35 PM IST

    Sheikh Hasina resigned from her position as Prime Minister of Bangladesh on Monday, bringing an end to her 15-year rule amid a turbulent period marked by intense protests and violence. The resignation follows a prolonged and escalating national unrest triggered by a contentious job quota system.

    The protests began peacefully in early June, initiated by students demanding changes to the job quota system that reserved government jobs for the relatives of veterans from the 1971 war of independence. Despite a Supreme Court ruling reducing the quotas, the move did not quell the public discontent.

    Also read: 'Getting death threats': Bangladeshi Hindu woman's heart-wrenching video amid genocide claims surfaces | WATCH

    By early July, the demonstrations had escalated into widespread violence. Thousands of protesters, defying a military-imposed curfew, stormed Sheikh Hasina's official residence, marking a dramatic peak in the unrest. The government's attempts to suppress the violence with force led to nearly 300 deaths and further intensified public outrage.

    On August 4, the situation reached a critical point with clashes in the capital resulting in at least 95 deaths, including 14 police officers, and leaving hundreds injured. According to Prothom Alo, a leading Bengali-language newspaper, over 11,000 people have been arrested in recent weeks. The unrest has also led to the closure of schools and universities and the imposition of a shoot-on-sight curfew at various points.

    Here's a look at the timeline of what led to the unrest and subsequent Sheikh Hasina's resignation as PM:

    The Civil Service of Pakistan (CSP), along with other central and provincial services, was established following the 1947 India-Pakistan partition. Initially, quota provisions for public service recruitment were introduced through an executive order and were later enshrined in the 1956 constitution, as reported by Dhaka Tribune. In 1972, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman introduced the job quota system to honor the freedom fighters of the 1971 war of independence against Pakistan. This system has faced ongoing opposition, with movements calling for its cancellation emerging intermittently ever since.

    From job quota row to Sheikh Hasina's fall: Detailed timeline of Bangladesh student protests in graphics snt

    By 2018, government jobs in Bangladesh had 56 percent reservation. This included 30 percent for descendants of freedom fighters, 10 percent for women, 10 percent for residents of backward districts, 5 percent for minority groups, and 1 percent for people with disabilities. The quota system sparked significant protests across various educational institutions, with many calling for reforms.

    From job quota row to Sheikh Hasina's fall: Detailed timeline of Bangladesh student protests in graphics snt

    In 2018, the Bangladesh government abolished job quotas for positions in grades 9 to 13 (previously first and second-class jobs), aiming to ensure that recruitment was based on merit and qualifications. However, quotas for third and fourth-class posts (grades 14 to 20) continued to be in place. According to local media, then-Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina decided that if no suitable candidate from the relevant quota was available, these positions would be filled from the merit list.

    From job quota row to Sheikh Hasina's fall: Detailed timeline of Bangladesh student protests in graphics snt

    In June 2024, Bangladesh's High Court overturned the earlier decision and reinstated the quotas for 1971 veterans' relatives after they filed petitions. This ruling sparked widespread student protests.

    From job quota row to Sheikh Hasina's fall: Detailed timeline of Bangladesh student protests in graphics snt

    From job quota row to Sheikh Hasina's fall: Detailed timeline of Bangladesh student protests in graphics snt

    From job quota row to Sheikh Hasina's fall: Detailed timeline of Bangladesh student protests in graphics snt

    From job quota row to Sheikh Hasina's fall: Detailed timeline of Bangladesh student protests in graphics snt

    From job quota row to Sheikh Hasina's fall: Detailed timeline of Bangladesh student protests in graphics snt

    On July 21, the Supreme Court overturned the lower court's decision to reinstate the quota. The ruling reduced the veterans' quota to 5 percent (down from 30 percent) and allocated 93 percent of jobs based on merit. The remaining 2 percent will be reserved for ethnic minorities, transgender individuals, and people with disabilities.

    From job quota row to Sheikh Hasina's fall: Detailed timeline of Bangladesh student protests in graphics snt

    On July 23, the government released an order reforming the quota system, which was rejected by protesters. Four days later, security personnel conducted raids and arrested several protesters, mostly students.

    From job quota row to Sheikh Hasina's fall: Detailed timeline of Bangladesh student protests in graphics snt

    From job quota row to Sheikh Hasina's fall: Detailed timeline of Bangladesh student protests in graphics snt

    On August 1, the government issued a gazette banning Jamaat-Shibir under the anti-terrorism act, which sparked largescale clashes between students and government supporters. Hundreds of people, including police officers, lost their lives in the August 4 violence.

    From job quota row to Sheikh Hasina's fall: Detailed timeline of Bangladesh student protests in graphics snt

    From job quota row to Sheikh Hasina's fall: Detailed timeline of Bangladesh student protests in graphics snt

    On August 5, protesters stormed PM Sheikh Hasina's palace moments after she announced her resignation and fled to India. Bangladesh Army chief Waker-uz-Zaman made a rare TV appearance and announced that the Army will form an interim government. Noted Bangladeshi writer Professor Salimullah Khan was named as the head of the interim government, according to Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP).

    From job quota row to Sheikh Hasina's fall: Detailed timeline of Bangladesh student protests in graphics snt

    Also read: Bangladesh unrest: Indian astrologer's old post predicting 'trouble' for Sheikh Hasina in Aug 2024 resurfaces

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bangladesh unrest: Former IT Minister Zunaid Ahmed Palak tries to flee to Delhi, detained snt

    BREAKING | Bangladesh unrest: Former IT Minister Zunaid Ahmed Palak tries to flee to Delhi, detained

    Bangladesh unrest: Video captures aftermath of looting, arson at Dhaka's Indira Gandhi Cultural Centre (WATCH) snt

    Bangladesh unrest: Video captures aftermath of looting, arson at Dhaka's Indira Gandhi Cultural Centre (WATCH)

    UK urges UN investigation into violence in Bangladesh, asylum for Sheikh Hasina remains unclear snt

    UK urges UN investigation into violence in Bangladesh, asylum for Sheikh Hasina remains unclear

    Bangladesh unrest: 24 people burnt alive in hotel owned by Awami League leader, 2 Indians injured (WATCH) snt

    Bangladesh unrest: 24 people burnt alive in hotel owned by Awami League leader, 2 Indians injured (WATCH)

    India monitoring situation with regard to minorities in Bangladesh: EAM Jaishankar in RS top quotes watch snt

    India monitoring minorities' situation in Bangladesh: EAM Jaishankar in Parliament amid unrest | Top Quotes

    Recent Stories

    Bangladesh unrest: Former IT Minister Zunaid Ahmed Palak tries to flee to Delhi, detained snt

    BREAKING | Bangladesh unrest: Former IT Minister Zunaid Ahmed Palak tries to flee to Delhi, detained

    Raayan on OTT: When and where To watch Dhanush's film online RBA

    Raayan on OTT: When and where To watch Dhanush's film online

    Bangladesh unrest: Video captures aftermath of looting, arson at Dhaka's Indira Gandhi Cultural Centre (WATCH) snt

    Bangladesh unrest: Video captures aftermath of looting, arson at Dhaka's Indira Gandhi Cultural Centre (WATCH)

    Cricket Dinesh Karthik Net worth: Cricketer to play for Paarl Royals in SA20 scr

    Dinesh Karthik Net worth: Cricketer to play for Paarl Royals in SA20

    Kusha Kapila reveals how her divorce became a topic of discussion in her mother's group RKK

    Kusha Kapila reveals how her divorce became a topic of discussion in her mother's group

    Recent Videos

    Mohanlal Visits Landslide-Hit Wayanad, Meets Territorial Army Officers WATCH anr

    Mohanlal visits landslide-hit Wayanad, meets Territorial Army Officers [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Wayanad landslide: Out of 400 houses, only 30 remain in Mundakkai [WATCH] anr

    Wayanad landslide: Out of 400 houses, only 30 remain in Mundakkai [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Wayanad landslide: Dramatic drone footage shows extent of devastation as rescue ops continue (WATCH) anr

    Wayanad landslide: Dramatic drone footage shows extent of devastation as rescue ops continue (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas Exclusive 'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit anr

    'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit

    Video Icon
    Ladakh: PM Modi virtually carries out 'first blast' of Shinku La Tunnel project anr

    PM Modi inaugurates Shinkun La Tunnel in Ladakh: Check top features and benefits (WATCH)

    Video Icon