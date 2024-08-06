Bangladesh unrest: Indian astrologer's old post predicting 'trouble' for Sheikh Hasina in Aug 2024 resurfaces

An old prediction by astrologer Prashanth Kini has resurfaced after former Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was ousted from power on Monday amid escalating protests.

An old prediction by astrologer Prashanth Kini has resurfaced after former Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was ousted from power on Monday amid escalating protests. Kini’s old social media post, which had forecast trouble for Sheikh Hasina, has gained significant attention following her dramatic departure from Bangladesh.

Kini’s prediction, shared on the social media platform X on December 14, 2023, warned of potential danger for Sheikh Hasina in the months of May, June, July, and August 2024. The post specifically mentioned the possibility of assassination attempts.

"My prediction about Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Sheikh Hasina to be careful in the month May June July August 2024, She may face Assassination attempts," Kini stated in his old post.

Kini’s recent update on X, in the wake of the political upheaval, read: "I have already predicted Sheikh Hasina will be in trouble in August 2024. Is she fleeing her country?"

Sheikh Hasina’s resignation came after weeks of mounting protests in Bangladesh, which intensified and became violent. The Army issued a 45-minute ultimatum to the Prime Minister to step down, following which she was reported to have fled the country. The demonstrations are fueled by discontent over a controversial quota system that allocates 30 percent of jobs to the families of veterans from the 1971 liberation war.

Sheikh Hasina boarded a military helicopter and arrived in India, where she was reportedly at the Hindon Airbase near Delhi late Monday night. Indian National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar were involved in briefing Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the unfolding situation.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh President Mohammed Shahabuddin on Monday announced plans to form an interim government promptly following the dissolution of Parliament. He also ordered the release of former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia, who had been under house arrest after being convicted in multiple cases.

