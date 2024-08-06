Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Bangladesh unrest: Indian astrologer's old post predicting 'trouble' for Sheikh Hasina in Aug 2024 resurfaces

    An old prediction by astrologer Prashanth Kini has resurfaced after former Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was ousted from power on Monday amid escalating protests.

    Bangladesh unrest: Indian astrologer's old post predicting 'trouble' for Sheikh Hasina in Aug 2024 resurfaces snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Aug 6, 2024, 9:54 AM IST | Last Updated Aug 6, 2024, 9:54 AM IST

    An old prediction by astrologer Prashanth Kini has resurfaced after former Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was ousted from power on Monday amid escalating protests. Kini’s old social media post, which had forecast trouble for Sheikh Hasina, has gained significant attention following her dramatic departure from Bangladesh.

    Also read: Pakistan ISI, China hand suspected in Bangladesh unrest leading to Sheikh Hasina's ouster

    Kini’s prediction, shared on the social media platform X on December 14, 2023, warned of potential danger for Sheikh Hasina in the months of May, June, July, and August 2024. The post specifically mentioned the possibility of assassination attempts.

    "My prediction about Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Sheikh Hasina to be careful in the month May June July August 2024, She may face Assassination attempts," Kini stated in his old post.

    Kini’s recent update on X, in the wake of the political upheaval, read: "I have already predicted Sheikh Hasina will be in trouble in August 2024. Is she fleeing her country?"

    Sheikh Hasina’s resignation came after weeks of mounting protests in Bangladesh, which intensified and became violent. The Army issued a 45-minute ultimatum to the Prime Minister to step down, following which she was reported to have fled the country. The demonstrations are fueled by discontent over a controversial quota system that allocates 30 percent of jobs to the families of veterans from the 1971 liberation war.

    Also read: Explained: How Bangladesh crisis is disrupting trade with India; exporters shed light on future implications

    Sheikh Hasina boarded a military helicopter and arrived in India, where she was reportedly at the Hindon Airbase near Delhi late Monday night. Indian National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar were involved in briefing Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the unfolding situation.

    Meanwhile, Bangladesh President Mohammed Shahabuddin on Monday announced plans to form an interim government promptly following the dissolution of Parliament. He also ordered the release of former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia, who had been under house arrest after being convicted in multiple cases.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Guwahati flood alert: Heavy rains submerge roads and homes, normalcy hit hard (WATCH) AJR

    Guwahati flood alert: Heavy rains submerge roads and homes, normalcy hit hard (WATCH)

    Kerala: Search operations to continue in isolated areas of landslide-hit Wayanad today Tuesday August 6 anr

    Kerala: Search operations to continue in isolated areas of landslide-hit Wayanad today

    Bengaluru roads flooded due to heavy downpour City to experience rainfall for three more days vkp

    Bengaluru roads flooded due to heavy downpour; City to experience rainfall for 3 more days

    Two houses collapse in Kashi Vishwanath Temple yellow zone, 1 dead, several rescued (WATCH) AJR

    Two houses collapse in Kashi Vishwanath Temple yellow zone, 1 dead, several rescued (WATCH)

    Kerala witnessed 2 point 64 lakh new ventures, Rs 16800 crore investment, says Minister P Rajeev anr

    Kerala witnessed 2.64 lakh new ventures, Rs 16,800 crore investment, says Minister P Rajeev

    Recent Stories

    Guwahati flood alert: Heavy rains submerge roads and homes, normalcy hit hard (WATCH) AJR

    Guwahati flood alert: Heavy rains submerge roads and homes, normalcy hit hard (WATCH)

    Bangladesh unrest: 'No one safe in Muslim countries,' says Kangana Ranaut as Sheikh Hasina flees to India RBA

    Bangladesh unrest: 'No one safe in Muslim countries,' says Kangana Ranaut as Sheikh Hasina flees to India

    Kerala: Search operations to continue in isolated areas of landslide-hit Wayanad today Tuesday August 6 anr

    Kerala: Search operations to continue in isolated areas of landslide-hit Wayanad today

    Despite all the pranks....', Ajay Devgn pens sweet note for Kajol on her 50th birthday [PHOTOS] ATG

    'Despite all the pranks....', Ajay Devgn pens sweet note for Kajol on her 50th birthday [PHOTOS]

    athletics Paris Olympics 2024: Avinash Sable secures historic final berth in Men's 3000m Steeplechase scr

    Paris Olympics 2024: Avinash Sable secures historic final berth in Men's 3000m Steeplechase

    Recent Videos

    Mohanlal Visits Landslide-Hit Wayanad, Meets Territorial Army Officers WATCH anr

    Mohanlal visits landslide-hit Wayanad, meets Territorial Army Officers [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Wayanad landslide: Out of 400 houses, only 30 remain in Mundakkai [WATCH] anr

    Wayanad landslide: Out of 400 houses, only 30 remain in Mundakkai [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Wayanad landslide: Dramatic drone footage shows extent of devastation as rescue ops continue (WATCH) anr

    Wayanad landslide: Dramatic drone footage shows extent of devastation as rescue ops continue (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas Exclusive 'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit anr

    'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit

    Video Icon
    Ladakh: PM Modi virtually carries out 'first blast' of Shinku La Tunnel project anr

    PM Modi inaugurates Shinkun La Tunnel in Ladakh: Check top features and benefits (WATCH)

    Video Icon