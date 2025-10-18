A massive fire broke out in the cargo area of Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka, Bangladesh on Saturday.

Upon receiving information, the airport fire section, the Bangladesh Air Force fire unit, quickly arrived at the scene and began joint efforts to control the fire.

Authorities have temporarily suspended flight operations at the airport. The information was confirmed by Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh’s (CAAB) Public Relations Officer, Kawser Mahmud.

According to a report by Dhaka Tribune, Talha bin Jasim, an official from the Fire Service Headquarters, told reporters that they received the news of the fire around 2:30pm. Fire service units, 25 in total, are working at the scene.