The UAE has secured the top rank among Arab nations in the 2026 Environmental Performance Index (EPI). This achievement highlights the success of its integrated approach to climate action, ecosystem vitality, and environmental health.

The United Arab Emirates has ranked first among Arab countries in the 2026 Environmental Performance Index (EPI), underscoring the success of the nation's proactive, whole-of-society, and integrated government approach to climate action, ecosystem vitality, and environmental health. The 2026 EPI evaluates countries across 47 performance indicators grouped into 12 issue categories and three overarching policy objectives, including Environmental Health, Ecosystem Vitality, and Climate Change. The UAE's impressive climb is attributed to strong, balanced scoring across these key pillars. The nation has excelled by investing heavily in environmental infrastructure, strengthening regulatory frameworks, and bridging critical data gaps using cutting-edge technologies.

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A Legacy of Environmental Stewardship

In a statement, Dr. Amna bint Abdullah Al Dahak, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, said, "The UAE's environmental stewardship is not a recent development, but a core value woven into the nation's fabric. Building on the enduring environmental legacy of the late Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and his visionary recognition of the importance of protecting the environment and conserving natural resources, the UAE continues to reinforce this strategic approach across government institutions, the private sector, and society.

"This achievement is a testament to tireless work, strategic investments, and a unified 'whole-of-government' and 'whole-of-society' approach. From local communities and private enterprises to federal entities, the entire nation has rallied around our ecological targets.

"Guided by Net Zero 2050 Strategy the UAE accelerated decarbonisation across all industrial sectors, cementing the UAE's leadership in the global energy transition powered by effective national policies and strategic government investments, as well as collaboration among government entities, the private sector, and community supportive engagements reinforcing the country's position as a global model for sustainability and environmental development.

"With some of the largest solar plants in the world we are setting new benchmarks for the region and the world in renewable energy. Our journey does not stop here. We will continue to pioneer global standards, proving that economic prosperity and environmental sustainability can and must go hand in hand."

Key Performance Highlights

The UAE achieved a perfect score of 100 in waste management, ranking first in this category, underscoring that it effectively manages waste in a sustainable way, controlling environmental risks. Also scored 100 in bottom trawling fisheries indicating that no sealife are caught with bottom trawling inside the UAE's maritime zones.

The UAE had an EPI score of 94.99% in wastewater treatment with the world rank of 19. The UAE also ranked first in the region and ninth globally for the protection of marine Key Biodiversity Areas (KBAs), reflecting sustained investment in safeguarding critical ecosystems, while placing second in the region for marine habitat protection, reaffirming the UAE's continued commitment to preserving its natural marine environment.

Forward-Looking National Strategies

The UAE's success on the global stage is guided by a series of robust, forward-looking strategies designed to transition the country into a low-carbon, circular economy.

UAE Energy Strategy 2050

The UAE Energy Strategy 2050 aims to triple the contribution of renewable energy and invest AED150 to AED200 billion by 2030 to meet the country's increasing demand for energy as a result of a rapidly growing economy.

From Noor Abu Dhabi to the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, the UAE's installed renewable energy capacity grew by 117% between 2022 and 2025, reflecting the country's rapid acceleration in clean energy deployment.

The nation continues to set new regional and global benchmarks through landmark projects, including the recently announced US$6 billion, 5.2 GW solar photovoltaic project integrated with a 19 GWh battery energy storage system (BESS) near Abu Dhabi. Developed by Masdar and EWEC, it will become the world's largest continuous solar-plus-storage facility capable of delivering uninterrupted clean baseload power around the clock.

At the same time, the UAE is advancing hydrogen technologies and positioning itself as a future global hub for green hydrogen production and exports.

Water Security and Desalination

Water security remains a national priority for the UAE, with continued investment in advanced water management and sustainable desalination technologies. Landmark facilities such as Al Taweelah, one of the world's largest reverse osmosis desalination plants, demonstrate the country's commitment to improving water efficiency, reducing the environmental footprint of desalination, and strengthening long-term climate resilience.

National Air Quality Agenda 2031

The UAE's National Air Quality Agenda 2031 offers a comprehensive framework that aligns federal, local, and private sector entities to protect public health and the environment. Built upon three core pillars from Monitoring (using advanced sensor networks) to Mitigation (enforcing strict emission controls), and Management (optimising urban planning and policy), the agenda ensures clean air remains a national priority.

Circular Economy Policy 2031

The Circular Economy Policy 2031 aims to promote environmental health, support the private sector in adopting clean production methods and reduce natural environmental stress, to achieve the country's vision to be a global pioneer of green development. The strategy focuses on sustainable manufacturing, green infrastructure, and closing resource loops across the country.

Biodiversity and Nature-Based Solutions

The UAE's biodiversity efforts are anchored in nature-based solutions, most notably its goal to plant 100 million mangrove trees by 2030. The nation has already reached the halfway mark by planting over 50 million mangroves across the seven emirates. Today, terrestrial and marine protected areas cover more than 19% of the UAE's territory, safeguarding critical coastal and marine ecosystems.

Harnessing Technology and AI

The UAE's rapid environmental progress has been accelerated by its early adoption of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and technology. To scale up afforestation, the nation deploys AI-equipped, UAE-developed heavy-lift drones that precisely disperse custom mangrove seeds over difficult-to-reach coastal areas.

Furthermore, machine learning systems and satellite monitoring are used to track blue carbon sequestration, analyse seedling growth rates, and monitor air quality patterns in real-time. This heavy investment in technological innovation has provided the governance models and transparency needed to optimise resource management on a national scale.

A Blueprint for Global Sustainability

As the 2026 EPI highlights, wealth and environmental performance are highly correlated globally, but strategic governance is what truly sets leaders apart. Through its robust environmental governance, ambitious clean energy deployment, and tech-driven conservation, the UAE has solidified its position as a global sustainability champion, setting a clear blueprint for the region and the world.

(ANI/WAM)