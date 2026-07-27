A group of Italian students sparked widespread outrage after a video of their disrespectful confrontation with a Thai woman on a Bangkok BTS train went viral. Following intervention from the Italian embassy, the students were forced to issue a formal apology and were fined for their behavior, bringing an end to the incident.

A group of Italian students was forced to issue an apology after a video of their confrontation on a Bangkok BTS train went viral on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), sparking widespread outrage across Thailand over their disrespectful remarks and gestures.

In a video, a group of five students and their supervisor met with the Thai woman at a police station to officially apologise, bowing in a traditional wai and promising to remove all footage of the incident from social media. The incident triggered the Italian embassy in Bangkok to step in after the video caused a massive backlash online.

The young Italian students’ behaviour and disrespectful attitude towards a Thai woman became a major talking point online, drawing condemnation from internet users across the globe.

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Why the Bangkok Train Incident Sparked Outrage?

The incident on the Bangkok (BTS) train grabbed the attention of millions of social media users, not just in Thailand but also across the world, due to the tourists' blatant disregard for local customs, defensive attitude, and offensive remarks made toward a commuter who had simply requested quiet.

In viral footage, a group of students was seen making loud noises inside the BTS train, prompting a Thai woman to ask them to maintain silence and respect local etiquette. However, the situation escalated after one of the students responded with offensive yet insulting remarks, stating that they paid money to visit Thailand and could do whatever they wanted.

“Sorry for bringing money into your country." an Italian student said.

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The video, which contained the faces of the teenage Italian students who were participating in a school educational tour when the altercation took place, made their actions even more shocking to the public and led the Italian Embassy to strongly condemn their conduct.

The shocking behaviour of the Italian students sparked a massive outrage on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), with several users tagging the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and demanding stricter accountability or further disciplinary action from their school.

Italian Embassy Forces Students to Apologise

The incident on the Bangkok BTS train drew swift intervention from diplomatic channels, compelling the school supervisor and the involved students to issue a formal face-to-face apology at the police station.

In a video, a group of five students was seen folding their hands and apologising to a Thai woman for their behaviour and disrespectful remarks, bringing a formal close to the local police investigation after four were reportedly fined 1,000 baht (about $38), while another was fined 2,000 baht (about $76), as he was given an additional charge for showing the middle finger.

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The Italian Embassy in Thailand also issued an apology, expressing profound regret for the students’ inappropriate behaviour and strongly condemning their actions. The embassy also extended its sincere apology to the people of Thailand and highlighted the importance of respecting Thai values of courtesy, harmony, and respect for others.

The Italian students were reportedly released following a police station meeting and formal settlement, with both sides, agreeing to close the matter after the fines were paid and the viral videos were taken down.

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