The Baloch Student Action Committee (BSAC) has slammed nationalist leaders in Balochistan, accusing them of undermining the movement and failing to support students. BSAC alleges leaders are preoccupied with power struggles, harming the national cause.

Students' Body Accuses Leaders of Undermining Movement

The Baloch Student Action Committee (BSAC) has expressed concern over the conduct of Baloch nationalist leaders, accusing sections of the political leadership of undermining the movement and failing to adequately support students facing hardships and deprivation. In a post on X, BSAC cited the political activities of Abdul Baloch, also known as Banjara Kameash, and the state of democratic institutions in Balochistan to argue that the region’s political leadership was moving away from the principles of truth and justice.

According to the post, Baloch political leaders were largely preoccupied with power struggles and political activities, creating serious challenges for nationalist political organisations and parties in maintaining their organisational work and internal discussions. The committee alleged that the actions of political parties were obstructing the mental peace and security of the Baloch people.

'Damaging Role' of Leaders Highlighted

It further stated that individuals seeking to advance genuine political causes were not receiving adequate support from Baloch nationalist groups, while Baloch students continued to endure significant hardships and deprivation. BSAC also voiced strong concern over what it described as the damaging role of nationalist leaders in the movement, alleging that some were actively undermining its objectives while others remained silent on issues affecting students.

Call to Prioritise Student Grievances

The committee emphasised that even limited inaction or decisions by political leaders could harm the broader national cause. It called for greater attention to the concerns and aspirations of the Baloch people, particularly students facing difficulties. According to the post, BSAC stressed that political and national efforts should prioritise student democracy rather than contribute to unrest or further damage the student movement. The committee’s statement highlights its concerns over the relationship between Baloch nationalist politics, democratic institutions and student representation, while calling on political leaders to take greater responsibility for safeguarding the movement’s objectives and addressing students’ grievances.