Thousands of mourners attended the state funeral for former Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in Tehran. The ceremony featured massive crowds, high-level international delegations, and emotional scenes, with senior officials like the Parliament Speaker and Foreign Minister visibly grieving.

An atmosphere of grief enveloped Tehran as thousands of mourners gathered to bid farewell to Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Iran's former Supreme Leader, during a state funeral marked by emotional scenes and high-level international participation.

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A Teary Farewell

One of the most striking moments of the ceremony came when Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf and Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi were seen breaking down in tears while paying their final respects. Images and videos from the funeral captured the two senior leaders visibly emotional, underscoring the profound impact of Khamenei's death on Iran's political establishment.

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The funeral procession drew massive crowds, with mourners lining the streets of Tehran to honour the late leader. Many carried Iranian flags, held portraits of Khamenei and chanted religious slogans as the cortege moved through the capital. The ceremony was conducted under heavy security, reflecting both the significance of the event and the prevailing regional tensions.

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Several foreign delegations also attended the state funeral, highlighting Khamenei's influence beyond Iran's borders. Representatives from multiple countries joined Iranian officials, diplomats and religious leaders to offer condolences, making the ceremony one of the largest diplomatic gatherings hosted by Tehran in recent years.

The emotional farewell came at a sensitive time for Iran, which continues to navigate geopolitical challenges and heightened tensions in West Asia. Political observers said the funeral carried not only religious and cultural significance but also considerable political symbolism, as it showcased national unity and the country's leadership during a period of transition.

Photographs from the ceremony showed Ghalibaf and Araghchi embracing fellow officials and wiping away tears while prayers were offered for the departed leader. The scenes resonated widely on social media, with many describing the farewell as one of the most emotional public ceremonies in Iran's recent history.

Following the funeral, Iranian authorities reiterated their commitment to preserving Khamenei's legacy and continuing the principles he championed throughout his leadership. State institutions are expected to observe additional memorial events in the coming days.

The funeral received extensive international media coverage, reflecting global interest in developments within Iran and their potential implications for regional diplomacy. As mourners continue to pay tribute, the emotional images from Tehran have come to symbolise the deep sense of loss felt across the country.

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