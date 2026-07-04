Australian PM Anthony Albanese expresses optimism for PM Narendra Modi's state visit from July 8-10. The leaders will meet in Melbourne for the Australia-India Annual Leaders' Summit to strengthen their 'consequential' partnership.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Thursday expressed optimism towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming state visit, scheduled for July 8, as the two nations aim to strengthen the bilateral ties.

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Australia-India Annual Leaders' Summit

As detailed by the office of Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, PM Modi will arrive in Melbourne for the Australia-India Annual Leaders' Summit during his visit till July 10. "Prime Minister Anthony Albanese will welcome the Prime Minister of the Republic of India, His Excellency Shri Narendra Modi, to Australia from 8 to 10 July 2026. The leaders will meet in Melbourne for the Australia-India Annual Leaders' Summit," the release stated.

'Consequential' Partnership

The Australian Prime Minister's office highlighted the "consequential" nature of the relationship, noting that the two nations are united by a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and deep economic and cultural connections. "As the world's fourth largest and fastest growing economy, India is a critical economic partner for Australia. Our relationship is underpinned by our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and supported by deep economic and cultural connections," the PMO stated.

"Our cooperation on trade, defence and security, and technology is delivering benefits for both countries. Prime Minister Albanese last met with Prime Minister Modi in the margins of the G20 Summit in Johannesburg, in November 2025," it added.

'I am honoured to welcome my friend Prime Minister Modi'

Reflecting on the significance of the visit, Prime Minister Albanese stated, "I am honoured to welcome my friend Prime Minister Modi to Australia for our Annual Leaders' Summit". He further emphasised the weight of the diplomatic connection, adding, "The Australia-India relationship has never been more consequential, and our partnership fosters peace, stability and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific".

"I look forward to strengthening Australia and India's deep partnership," he affirmed.

PM Modi's Three-Nation Tour

This comes as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to embark on a three-nation visit to Australia, Indonesia and New Zealand. His visit aims at further deepening ties with the partner countries as he is set to review the entire gamut of the bilateral partnership and interact with the members of the Indian diaspora.

In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs said that at the invitation of the President of the Republic of Indonesia, Prabowo Subianto, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi will pay a visit to Indonesia from 6-8 July, 2026.

PM Modi will visit Australia at the invitation of PM Anthony Albanese and travel to Melbourne from 8-10 July. After completing the Australian leg of his visit, PM Modi will visit New Zealand at the invitation of PM Christopher Luxon and will travel to Auckland for a state visit from 10-11 July. (ANI)