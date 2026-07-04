EAM S Jaishankar extended greetings to the US on its 250th Independence anniversary. Meanwhile, President Donald Trump proclaimed July 4, 2026, as the anniversary, and US Ambassador to India hailed the growing strategic partnership.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday extended greetings to the United States Administration on the occasion of the country's 250th Independence anniversary. In a post on X, the EAM wished Secretary of State Marco Rubio and the people of the US on the occasion and expressed hopes of advancement in the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership.

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In a post on X, the EAM conveyed his wishes to US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and the people of the United States, while expressing hopes of advancement in the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership. "Best wishes to @SecRubio, the Government and people of the United States of America on the 250th anniversary of their Independence. Look forward to working together to advance our Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership," he wrote on X.

Trump Proclaims July 4, 2026 as 250th Anniversary

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump on Friday (local time) proclaimed July 4, 2026, as the 250th anniversary of the adoption of the 'Declaration of Independence'. He also signed pardons for six individuals who were prosecuted under the Biden administration and departed for South Dakota to deliver Independence Eve remarks at Mount Rushmore.

In his proclamation marking America's 250th Independence anniversary, Trump declared, "Now, therefore, I, Donald J. Trump, President of the United States of America, by virtue of the authority vested in me by the Constitution and the laws of the United States, do hereby proclaim July 4, 2026, as the 250th Anniversary of the Adoption of the Declaration of Independence. I urge all Americans to proudly observe this day with all due ceremony to honour the glorious heritage, history, and accomplishments of our beloved Republic." The proclamation celebrated the nation's founding, its historical milestones and outlined Trump's vision for what he described as a "new American Golden Age."

US Envoy Hails Strong Friendship

Last month, US Ambassdor to India Sergio Gor hailed the celebrations marking 250 years of American Freedom in Hyderabad, calling them a "testament to the strong friendship" between the two nations. In a post on X, the Ambassador noted that the evening, marking the anniversary of US Independence, was attended by industry leaders, innovators, musicians from Boston and India, among others.

"Great to be in Hyderabad! We had a fantastic evening celebrating America's 250th birthday. Joined by industry leaders, innovators, dear friends, and talented musicians from Boston and India, we marked this historic anniversary of U.S. Independence. It was a wonderful celebration of 250 years of American innovation and excellence, and a testament to the strong friendship and enduring partnership between the United States and India," he wrote.

He highlighted the growing strategic partnership between India and the United States, saying that the strong relationship between US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, coupled with deep mutual trust, has unlocked "unlimited potential" between the two nations. "That dynamic relationship between our two leaders (President Trump and PM Modi) and that trust that exists unlock an unlimited potential. I truly believe that these few years will impact the next few decades of the world," Gor said.

India-US Trade Deal Nears Completion

Meanwhile, the highly anticipated India-US bilateral trade agreement is on the verge of completion, with negotiators hammering out the final "1 or 2 per cent" of the legal text. (ANI)