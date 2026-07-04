At Mount Rushmore, US President Donald Trump hailed the US as the 'most exceptional nation in human history' on the eve of its 250th anniversary. He proclaimed July 4, 2026, as the anniversary and called America the world's oldest Republic.

US President Donald Trump on Friday (local time) described the United States of America as the "most successful, most accomplished, most exceptional nation ever to exist in human history," on the eve of the 250th Independence Day of the nation. Against the monumental backdrop of the Black Hills, President Trump marked the occasion with a bold assertion of the nation's historical standing.

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Addressing a crowd beneath the granite visages of four of his predecessors, the President declared, "In all the chronicles of the ages, never before has any nation celebrated so magnificent a triumph as this one... At 250 Years, America is the oldest Republic on earth. We are the freest people on earth. We have the most righteous and enduring Constitution on earth. We are the strongest and most powerful country on earth. And by the grace of God, the United States of America is the most successful, most accomplished, most exceptional nation ever to exist in human history."

Trump positioned the United States as a singular force for good, emphasising that the American model of liberty and self-governance stands in stark contrast to the historical norms of human civilisation. "What we have created in this country is not the natural way of the world. It is not the norm. It is the exception. It is rare, it is priceless, and it is truly miraculous," the President remarked.

He contrasted the global history of "suffering, poverty, and misery" with the American narrative of "adventure, liberation, and unmatched greatness." President Trump framed the American experiment as a profound outlier in the chronicles of the ages, championing the country as the world's "oldest Republic" and the "freest people on earth."

Trump further used the milestone to contrast the American experience with the broader, often turbulent arc of human history. Noting that for most of mankind, life has been "plagued by suffering, poverty, exploitation, violence, and misery," the President asserted that America has authored a uniquely different story. "What we have created in this country is not the natural way of the world. It is not the norm. It is the exception," President Trump stated. "It is rare, it is priceless, and it is truly miraculous."

Five Pillars of American Success

The President highlighted five core pillars that have flourished in the U.S. for a quarter of a millennium: Liberty, Justice, Equality, Self-Government, and unmatched Prosperity. He attributed this endurance to a "righteous and enduring" Constitution and a spirit of determination that defines the American people. "The birth and survival of the American Nation under God is, quite simply, the best and most incredible thing ever to happen on this planet by human hands--ever," he declared. "No other country has done more good for this world than the United States of America."

President Trump characterised the nation's 250-year journey as an epic "tale of adventure, liberation, and unmatched greatness." He praised the American ethos of meritocracy, where men and women rise by their own skill and talent, transcending the limits of the past to "go further and reach higher than anyone has ever gone before."

As the country celebrates this triumph, the President's address served as a call to recognise the rarity of the American achievement. In his view, the US remains a testament to the power of a people "governing themselves" and "the many uniting as one," cementing its place as the strongest and most powerful country in the world as it steps into its next century.

"Throughout the entire story of humanity, most people, in most places, have lived a life plagued by suffering, poverty, exploitation, violence, and misery. But here in America, in this land, on this continent, we have written a very different story," he said. "It's a tale of adventure, liberation, and unmatched greatness. It is the story of People governing themselves, the many uniting as one, the men and women rising by their own skill and talent to go further and reach higher than anyone has ever gone before," he added.

The address served as the centerpiece of the "Freedom 250" festivities, framing the country's 250-year journey as an unparalleled anomaly in the story of mankind.

Proclamation and Pardons

Earlier in the day, US President Donald Trump proclaimed July 4, 2026, as the 250th anniversary of the adoption of the 'Declaration of Independence', signed pardons for six people who were prosecuted under the Biden administration, and departed for South Dakota to deliver Independence Eve remarks at Mount Rushmore.

In his proclamation marking America's 250th Independence anniversary, Trump declared, "Now, therefore, I, Donald J. Trump, President of the United States of America, by virtue of the authority vested in me by the Constitution and the laws of the United States, do hereby proclaim July 4, 2026, as the 250th Anniversary of the Adoption of the Declaration of Independence. I urge all Americans to proudly observe this day with all due ceremony to honour the glorious heritage, history, and accomplishments of our beloved Republic." (ANI)