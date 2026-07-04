The Indian government has confirmed its official delegation for the state funeral of Iran's former Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita and Bihar Governor Lt Gen (Retd) Syed Ata Hasnain represented India in Tehran.

The Indian government has clarified the composition of its official delegation to the state funeral of Iran's former Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, ending speculation over India's representation at the high-profile ceremony in Tehran.

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According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), India was represented by Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita and Bihar Governor Lt Gen (Retd) Syed Ata Hasnain at the funeral. The two dignitaries attended the ceremony on behalf of the Government of India, reflecting New Delhi's diplomatic engagement with Iran while maintaining its long-standing foreign policy approach toward the region.

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The clarification came after questions were raised over India's level of participation, particularly since Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar were not part of the delegation. The government confirmed that Margherita and Hasnain were the designated representatives at the ceremony.

The funeral in Tehran drew representatives from dozens of countries and international organisations, highlighting the geopolitical significance of Khamenei's death and Iran's efforts to showcase international participation during the state ceremonies. Reports indicated that delegations from several Asian, Middle Eastern and other countries attended the event.

In a post on X, Margherita wrote, “Hon'ble @GovernorBihar and I represented India at the funeral ceremony for Grand Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, former Supreme Leader of Iran, in Tehran. Conveyed our respects on behalf of the Government and the people of India.” He also attached some images from the ceremony.

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Besides the official Indian delegation, several Indian political leaders attended the funeral after receiving invitations from Iranian authorities. Among them were former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and PDP president Mehbooba Mufti, as well as former External Affairs Minister Salman Khurshid, who represented the Congress party at the ceremony.

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India and Iran share longstanding ties spanning trade, energy, connectivity and regional security. Despite evolving geopolitical dynamics in West Asia, New Delhi has continued to maintain diplomatic engagement with Tehran while balancing its relationships with other countries in the region. Analysts view India's participation through an official delegation as consistent with its broader diplomatic practice of extending condolences and maintaining bilateral channels with strategic partners.

The ceremony was held under tight security amid heightened regional tensions. Iranian leaders, senior military officials and foreign dignitaries gathered to pay their respects during the state funeral, which was closely watched by governments around the world for its diplomatic and political symbolism.

The MEA's clarification puts to rest speculation over India's representation, confirming that the country was officially represented by Pabitra Margherita and Lt Gen (Retd) Syed Ata Hasnain. Their presence underscored India's commitment to maintaining diplomatic engagement with Iran while following established protocol for state funerals of foreign leaders.