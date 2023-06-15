Avtar Khanda, the mastermind behind March 19 protest at Indian high commission in London, dead: Report

The National Investigating Agency identified Khanda along with three other separatists as the principal accused in dishonoring the Indian flag at London High Commission during an orchestrated protest on March 19.

In a recent development, Avtar Singh Khanda, the principal orchestrator of the March 19 violence at the Indian High Commission in London and self-styled chief of designated terror outfit Khalistan Liberation Force died in Sandwell hospital in Birmingham today. It is reportedly said that the cause of death is still not known, and the medical report is awaited.

Khanda, also known as Ranjodh Singh, sought political refuge in the UK and played a key role in energising the Sikh young to support the separatist campaign for so-called Khalistan. His mother was linked to another KLF terrorist, Gurjant Singh Budhsingwala, who had close ties to the Pakistani deep state, and his father was a KLF terrorist who was shot dead by security authorities in 1991.

According to various reports, Khanda's supporters want the medical report to indicate poisoning so that they can declare him a martyr and blame the Indian security agencies for murder. However, Khanda was suffering from blood cancer and had been admitted to the Sandwell and West Birmingham hospital about a fortnight ago.

The National Investigating Agency identified Khanda along with three other separatists as the principal accused in dishonoring the Indian flag at London High Commission during an orchestrated protest on March 19. Despite the UK intelligence agency MI-5 being alerted by the Indian High Commission about the anticipated violence on March 19, the UK police was conspicuous due to lack of action against the protestors.

It is reportedly said that Khanda entered the UK through the tried-and-true "student visa" approach, much like other Khalistani sympathisers, and joined the separatist movement that was active in some of the most important gurudwaras in the country very fast.

Prior to March 19, 2023, Khanda's violent actions were brought to Indian intelligence's attention on three separate times. The core UK establishment has always been unconcerned with Sikh separatist activity. Before UK Ofcom shut it down in April 2022 as a result of numerous complaints from the Indian community in Britain, Khanda used to spout hate speech against India and Indians on UK-based pro-Khalistani KTV with Jagjeet Singh Jeeta.

Khanda along with others identified as Paramjeet Singh Pamma, Joga Singh, Kuldip Singh Chaheru, Gursharan Singh and others have been part of almost all protests outside the Indian High Commission in London in the past.