Australian woman poisons 1-year-old daughter & posts videos online to gain donation, followers, charged

A 34-year-old Queensland social media influencer has been arrested and charged for alleged child abuse, involving poisoning her one-year-old daughter to gain online followers and financial donations.

Authorities claim the woman administered unauthorized medications to her infant, inducing severe medical distress that she then documented in photos and videos to solicit sympathy-driven donations. According to Queensland Police, these disturbing acts allegedly took place between August and October 2023.

Detective Inspector Paul Dalton revealed that the woman ignored medical advice and sourced leftover prescription drugs intended for other household members to harm her child. "We believe the person we have charged administered these drugs to increase her social media profile and obtain a financial benefit," Dalton stated, as reported by ABC News.

The plot unraveled in October when medical professionals grew suspicious after the child was hospitalized for a severe medical episode. Subsequent tests conducted in January confirmed the presence of unauthorized medications in the baby’s system.

Investigators discovered that the accused had raised AUD 60,000 (approximately $37,300 USD) on GoFundMe, claiming her daughter was suffering from a terminal illness. The fundraising platform has since stated its cooperation with law enforcement and has initiated proactive refunds to donors.

Authorities confirmed the baby is now in stable condition and has been placed out of her mother’s care. Police commended the hospital staff for their diligence in managing this challenging case, recognizing the emotional toll it took on them.

The woman has been charged with multiple serious offenses, including administering poison with intent to harm, creating child exploitation material, and fraud. She is expected to appear before the Brisbane Magistrates Court on Friday.

Detective Inspector Dalton denounced the crimes as “repulsive,” highlighting the calculated nature of the alleged actions.

