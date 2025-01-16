BREAKING: Indonesia's President Prabowo Subianto will be chief guest at Republic Day 2025, India confirms

Ex-general and newly elected President of Indonesia, Prabowo Subianto, will be India's chief guest for its 76th Republic Day celebrations on January 26.

Author
Shweta Kumari
First Published Jan 16, 2025, 2:52 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 16, 2025, 3:02 PM IST

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday formally announced that Indonesia's President Prabowo Subianto will be the chief guest for its 76th Republic Day celebrations on January 26.

"At the invitation of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, President of the Republic of Indonesia H.E Prabowo Subianto will pay a state visit to India during 25-26 January 2025. President Prabowo will also be the Chief Guest for India’s 76th Republic Day celebrations," the ministry stated in a release.

"This will be President Prabowo’s first visit to India in his capacity as President, after assuming office in October 2024," it added.

India and Indonesia share warm and friendly ties spanning over millenia. As a Comprehensive Strategic Partner, Indonesia is an important pillar in India’s Act East Policy and our vision of the Indo-Pacific.

The forthcoming state visit of President Prabowo will provide an opportunity for the leaders to undertake a comprehensive review of bilateral ties as well as to discuss regional and global issues of mutual interest.

Subianto's previous visit to India

Subianto had visited New Delhi in 2020 during his role as the Defence Minister of Indonesia. Before taking over as Indonesian President, Subianto had faced allegations of human rights violation, which he had denied multiple times. 

During his India visit, Subianto is also likely to visit Pakistan, reported news agency ANI citing Pakistani media outlets. However, there has been no official confirmation in the matter.

