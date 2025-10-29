Australian Indigenous fashion label Kirrikin made its Indian debut in Delhi, a showcase celebrating First Nations art and culture. The event, in partnership with the FDCI, highlighted the growing Australia-India creative and trade partnership.

Australian Indigenous fashion took the spotlight in Delhi on Tuesday as the Australian High Commission, in partnership with Kirrikin and the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI), hosted a special fashion showcase celebrating the art and culture of Australia's First Nations people. The event marked the Indian debut of Kirrikin, an Indigenous Australian fashion label founded by Amanda Healy, a Wonnarua woman and social entrepreneur. The brand is known for turning hand-painted artworks by Indigenous artists into luxury clothing that reflects the beauty of Australia's land and culture.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

About Kirrikin and its India Connection

Kirrikin's designs are made in Noida, India, showing the growing creative and trade partnership between the two countries under the Australia-India Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement (AI-ECTA). The name "Kirrikin" comes from the Wonnarua language and means "Sunday's best clothes." It was originally recorded by missionaries in the 1820s and has now become a symbol of the brand's effort to revive and preserve Indigenous Australian languages.

A Celebration of Culture and Partnership

Australian High Commissioner to India, Philip Green OAM, said the event was a celebration of the creativity and cultural richness of First Nations Australians. "This event is a powerful celebration of the creativity, resilience, and cultural richness of Australia's First Nations peoples. Kirrikin's journey exemplifies the strength of trade and cultural exchange under the Australia-India partnership. We are proud to bring their designs to the runway in Delhi in collaboration with the Fashion Design Council of India," he said.

Kirrikin's founder, Amanda Healy, said she was honoured to present her work in India. "Celebrating this collaboration with the Australian High Commission and the Fashion Design Council of India is a proud moment for Kirrikin. Bringing First Nations fashion, art, and storytelling to India is an honour, and this showcase highlights the creativity and powerful voices of Indigenous Australian designers," she said.

FDCI Chairman Sunil Sethi said that fashion connects cultures. "Fashion has always been a bridge, and this showcase is a beautiful meeting of cultures," he said.

The evening also included traditional music and dance performances by First Nations artists, adding to the cultural experience.

Australia's Deputy High Commissioner to India, Nick McCaffrey, shared on X, "A powerful evening where culture meets couture, Australian First Nations label Kirrikin weaved stories of connection to country with India's creative community." A powerful evening where culture meets couture 📸 Tonight’s fashion showcase in #Delhi by Australian First Nations label Kirrikin, weaved stories of Connection to Country with #India’s creative community 🇦🇺🇮🇳✨#KirrikinInIndia #FashionDiplomacy @AusIndiaCentre @fdciofficial @dfat pic.twitter.com/qUpJYBxwBo — Nick McCaffrey (@AusDHCIndia) October 28, 2025

Swati Dave, Chair of the Advisory Board at the Centre for Australia-India Relations, said, "The Centre for Australia India Relations is committed to supporting First Nations businesses like Kirrikin to increase trade and investment with India, and we are proud to support this fashion showcase, celebrating First Nations creativity and entrepreneurship. It is also a powerful way to share First Nations stories with Indian audiences through art and design." (ANI)