Australia’s Anthony Albanese has won a second term as prime minister, with Labor likely securing a majority. The election focused on inflation, energy, and China ties, amid shifting voter demographics and global interest.

Anthony Albanese has made history by becoming the first Australian prime minister in 21 years to win a second straight term. His center-left Labor Party secured a majority in the House of Representatives in the national election. The Australian Electoral Commission shows Labor winning around 70 seats so far.

The opposition leader, Peter Dutton of the conservative Liberal Party, admitted defeat, saying his party didn’t campaign well and that he takes full responsibility. He also congratulated Albanese, calling the result a historic win for Labor.

Australia’s parliament has 150 seats, and analysts predict that Labor may win 76 — just enough for a majority. The opposition is expected to get 36 seats, while independents and smaller parties may get around 13.

The six-week campaign focused on inflation, energy policy, and the rising cost of living. The Liberal Party blamed government spending and promised big cuts to the public sector. In contrast, the Labor Party opposed nuclear energy and said the Liberals were copying divisive politics from the US.

International attention was high, especially over how former US President Trump’s global economic policies may have influenced the vote. The election also marked a major generational shift — younger voters outnumbered older ones for the first time.

Labor campaigned on helping first-time homebuyers and keeping housing affordable. Albanese also promoted his government’s improved ties with China, which had lifted trade bans that once hurt Australian exports. Despite ongoing economic challenges, Albanese is expected to focus on clean energy and better public services during his second term.