Australian High Commissioner Philip Green celebrated the musical collaboration between Indigenous didgeridoo player William Barton and Indian sitar virtuoso Pandit Shubhendra Rao, highlighting it as a bridge between two ancient cultures.

Australian High Commissioner to India Philip Green on Wednesday highlighted the significance of Indigenous Australian culture and its rich musical traditions, expressing delight at bringing together the country's traditional music with India’s classical music heritage.

Addressing an event showcasing a musical collaboration between Australian Indigenous didgeridoo player William Barton and Indian sitar player Pandit Shubhendra Rao, Green said presenting Indigenous Australian music to Indian audiences had been one of his ambitions since arriving in the country. “As High Commissioner of Australia, there are many great things about our country that I have the privilege of bringing to India. But there is nothing that I have more wanted to bring to an Indian audience than the music of Indigenous Australians,” Green said.

A Celebration of Ancient Cultures

He described Indigenous Australian culture as the world’s oldest living culture, saying Indigenous communities had lived in harmony with the land for around 65,000 years while preserving their traditions and cultural identity. Green also acknowledged the devastating impact of European settlement on Indigenous Australians, emphasising that their culture remained alive and vibrant. “They have had a difficult journey, and the settlement of white people like me in Australia has had a profound and devastating effect on some of their lives. But Indigenous culture in Australia is alive and well,” he said.

Highlighting the cultural connections between India and Australia, Green said bringing together the traditions of Indian classical music and Indigenous Australian music was a special experience. He also acknowledged the support of the Ministry of Culture and the Australian corporate sponsors, including Woodside Energy and the University of Sydney, in facilitating the event. Green said the artists would continue their musical journey across India, with performances scheduled in Bengaluru, Mumbai and Chennai.

Fostering India-Australia Cultural Ties

Speaking at the event, Union Culture Secretary Vivek Aggarwal highlighted India’s civilisational heritage and the importance of cultural exchanges in strengthening international partnerships. Referring to the historic monument where the event was held, Aggarwal said archaeological excavations in the surrounding area had revealed multiple layers of Delhi’s history, reflecting the city’s long-standing civilisational continuity. “As we celebrate the ancient civilisation of Australia and the ancient cultures of India, we are doing so at a site which is a depiction of the history and culture of this country and this city,” Aggarwal said.

He emphasised that the Ministry of Culture was working with partner countries, including Australia, to expand opportunities for artists, performers and other stakeholders in the creative economy. Aggarwal said such collaborations could facilitate artistic exchanges, encourage international participation in cultural events and create opportunities for mutual growth.

Upcoming Art Biennale and Future Collaborations

He also announced that an Art, Architecture and Design Biennale would be held at the venue and other monuments across Delhi from December 4 to March 21, spanning 108 days. The biennale will feature exhibitions, performances, workshops and seminars, alongside a student biennale aimed at providing a platform for young artists to showcase their work.

Inviting the Australian High Commission to participate in the initiative, Aggarwal called for more partnerships to promote cultural heritage and artistic exchanges. He also stressed the need to recognise cultural traditions that may not have received adequate prominence in the past, saying efforts should be made to preserve them through sustainable and inclusive mechanisms. “If we can do it in a way which honours the tradition of our cultures, which may not have got the prominence in the past, but which we can correct by giving the prominence in the present situation and for the future, then it would be a great contribution,” Aggarwal said.

The event brought together Indigenous Australian musical traditions and India’s classical music heritage, underlining the role of cultural diplomacy in fostering closer ties between the two countries.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)