Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    How India sank Chinese attempts to torpedo AUKUS at IAEA

    "New Delhi's considered role helped many smaller countries take a clear stand against the Chinese proposal," sources said. To note, India maintains defence and strategic ties with the AUKUS partners.

    How India sank Chinese attempts to torpedo AUKUS submarine deal
    Author
    Anish Kumar
    First Published Oct 1, 2022, 1:31 PM IST

    New Delhi: India's deft diplomacy forced China to withdraw its draft resolution against the AUKUS (Australia-UK-US) pact at the International Atomic Energy Agency's (IAEA) General Conference in Vienna on Friday, sources said. 

    The AUKUS pact seeks to provide Australia with nuclear-powered submarines (but armed with conventional weapons). Australia intends to acquire at least eight nuclear-powered submarines under the AUKUS alliance. The alliance is majorly viewed as a response by the United States, the United Kingdom and Australia to China's belligerent and increasingly assertive behaviour in the Indo-Pacific region.

    Also Read: 5G is in India: PM Modi gets demo of Jio's new technology from Akash Ambani 

    The conference was held from September 26-30. As per sources, China argued that this initiative was in violation of its responsibilities under the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT). The country claimed that the AUKUS partnership was an act of nuclear proliferation as it involved an "illegal" transfer of nuclear weapon materials. Beijing also criticized the role of the IAEA in this regard.

    India took an objective view of the initiative, recognising the soundness of the technical evaluation by the IAEA, sources said, adding that the Indian Mission to the IAEA in Vienna worked closely with many IAEA member states in this regard. 

    "New Delhi's considered role helped many smaller countries take a clear stand against the Chinese proposal," sources said. To note, India maintains defence and strategic ties with the AUKUS partners.

    Realizing that its resolution would not get majority support, the Xi Jinping administration withdrew its draft resolution on September 30. Earlier, the Chinese were confident enough of getting success in this exercise. 

    "India's deft and impactful diplomacy was deeply appreciated by IAEA member states, particularly the AUKUS partners," the sources said.

    Also Read: Cities will shape country's destiny, ensure that India becomes developed nation in 25 years: PM Modi

    Last Updated Oct 1, 2022, 1:32 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif home debugged to avoid further audio leaks gcw

    Pakistan's PM Shehbaz Sharif's home 'debugged' to avoid further audio leaks

    'Wear undergarments': Pakistan International Airlines issues strange 'dresscode' for cabin crew AJR

    'Wear undergarments': Pakistan International Airlines issues strange 'dresscode' for cabin crew

    19 killed after suicide bomb blast in Kabul Educational Centre: Report AJR

    19 killed after suicide bomb blast in Kabul Educational Centre: Report

    President Joe Biden advised to get H-1B visas stamped inside US - adt

    President Joe Biden advised to get H-1B visas stamped inside US

    Explainer What is the Nord Stream gas pipeline leak controversy about?

    Explained: What is the Nord Stream gas pipeline leak controversy about?

    Recent Stories

    5G launch in India: PM Narendra Modi test driving a car in Europe from Delhi using 5G AJR

    5G launch in India: PM Narendra Modi test driving a car in Europe from Delhi using 5G

    Jio 5G will roll out across India by December 2023 announces Mukesh Ambani gcw

    Jio 5G will roll out across India by December 2023, announces Mukesh Ambani

    Inside circus themed house Swanky pool luxurious captain den to 98 cameras see pics drb

    Inside circus-themed Bigg Boss 16 house: Swanky pool, luxurious captain’s den to 98 cameras; see pics

    football english premier league EPL 2022-23: Do not know when John Stones will come back - Pep Guardiola ahead of Manchester Derby (City vs United)-ayh

    EPL 2022-23: 'Don't know when Stones will come back' - Guardiola ahead of Manchester Derby

    Skincare Alert 7 outstanding benefits of including Jojoba oil in your skincare routine sur

    Skincare Alert: 7 outstanding benefits of including Jojoba oil in your skincare routine

    Recent Videos

    5G is in India PM Modi gets demo of Jio new technology from Akash Ambani gcw

    5G is in India: PM Modi gets demo of Jio's new technology from Akash Ambani

    Video Icon
    Womens Asia Cup 2022: It was Deepti Sharma awareness that she took the bails off - India Harmanpreet Kaur on Charlie Dean run out during England ODIs-ayh

    'It was Deepti's awareness that she took the bails off' - Harmanpreet on Charlie's run out

    Video Icon
    Legends League Cricket, LLC 2022 Highlights: India Capitals ensure playoffs berth after crushing Manipal Tigers by 7 wickets-ayh

    LLC 2022: India Capitals ensure playoffs berth after crushing Manipal Tigers by 7 wickets

    Video Icon
    Viral video: Thief hangs from train window in Bihar as passengers catch him while stealing - gps

    Viral video: Thief hangs from train window in Bihar as passengers catch him while stealing

    Video Icon
    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2022-23, Thiruvananthapuram/1st T20I: Felt good getting those wickets early - Arshdeep Singh-ayh

    IND vs SA 2022-23, 1st T20I: 'Felt good getting those wickets early' - Arshdeep Singh

    Video Icon