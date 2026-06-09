Assam government and the EU have launched the Blue Valley Cluster in Guwahati, targeting Flavours, Fragrance, and AYUSH sectors. The initiative aims to boost investment, research, and industrial cooperation between Europe and India's North-East region.

Assam government and the Delegation of the European Union to India on Tuesday welcomed the successful launch of the Blue Valley Cluster in Guwahati, focusing on Flavours, Fragrance and AYUSH. This initiative marks a significant step towards strengthening cooperation between Europe, Assam and the wider North-East region of India in developing ecosystems and value chains in sectors of mutual interest.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The Blue Valley Cluster (Flavours, Fragrance and AYUSH), led by the Assam government, aligns with the priorities outlined in the EU-India Comprehensive Strategic Agenda agreed at the January 2026 EU-India Summit, and in particular with the Blue Valleys initiative. It represents an important milestone in translating the broader objectives of the India-EU partnership into practical cooperation at the regional and state level. It will serve as a catalyst for research, innovation, investment and industrial cooperation between European and Indian companies and entities.

High-Level Launch Event

The launch took place in the presence of Himanta Biswa Sarma, Chief Minister of Assam; Herve Delphin, Ambassador of the European Union to India; Sibi George, Secretary (West), Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India; Didier Vanderhasselt, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Belgium to India; senior representatives of the Government of Assam; members of the European diplomatic corps; representatives of the Federation of European Business in India (FEBI); industry leaders; institutional partners; and stakeholders from India and Europe.

Assam's Strategic Importance

The visit of a high-level Team Europe in Assam reflects the interest in turning opportunities into concrete cooperation with Assam and India's North-East, which is one of the fastest-growing economies in India. Assam occupies a unique position at the intersection of economic growth, connectivity, biodiversity and innovation. As India's gateway to the North-East and a bridge to wider regional markets, Assam is increasingly emerging as a strategic platform for advancing international partnerships, strengthening sustainable value chains and fostering innovation-led industrial development.

A bilateral meeting between Himanta Biswa Sarma, Chief Minister of Assam, and Herve Delphin, Ambassador of the European Union to India, was held in the presence of Sibi George, Secretary (West), Ministry of External Affairs. The Chief Minister also hosted a roundtable luncheon interaction with members of the Federation of European Business in India (FEBI) and the European delegation, providing an opportunity for direct dialogue on investment prospects, industrial collaboration, technology partnerships, skilling initiatives and avenues for strengthening business-to-business engagement between Assam and Europe.

Leadership Perspectives on the Partnership

EU's Commitment to the Northeast

Herve Delphin, Ambassador of the European Union to India, said, "My visit in Assam is a testament to our commitment to the Northeast Region, where we see immense potential in realising the priorities of the EU-India joint Comprehensive Strategic Agenda. Assam is blessed with natural resources and human talent. Its trailblazing spirit to embrace innovation in a sustainable and inclusive way and become a major economic hub and a connectivity gateway makes it a destination of choice for companies. The Blue Valleys initiative will serve as a corridor bringing together the European and Indian businesses. The objective is to build cooperation in value chains of common interest, while ensuring that it benefits the people and communities and ensures environmental sustainability."

Reflecting on the ongoing collaboration with Assam, he added, "From supporting CITIIS 2.0 in Guwahati to the Barak River Basin Management Action Plan, our collaboration with and in the State of Assam has been very positive, delivering tangible results. Now, we're taking this cooperation to the next level: accelerating investment and industrial cooperation, which can benefit the entire North-East and the region."

Assam's Vision for Collaboration

Himanta Biswa Sarma, Chief Minister of Assam said, "Assam's partnership with the European Union reflects our shared vision of building resilient, sustainable, and innovation-driven economies that create opportunities for our people while strengthening India-Europe cooperation. We see immense potential for collaboration across strategic sectors, including semiconductors and electronics, defence and aviation, tea, agarwood, organic foods, natural fragrances and flavours, and AYUSH-based wellness products, where Assam and the wider Northeast Region possess unique strengths and global market opportunities."

"Through initiatives such as the Blue Valleys platform, we aim to connect thousands of farmers, women-led self-help groups, startups, researchers, and industries with international value chains, enabling inclusive growth, technology transfer, quality employment, and sustainable prosperity across Assam and the Northeast," he added.

A New Model for Sustainable Cooperation

The programme included a visit by the European delegation to Tata Semiconductor Assembly and Test Private Limited (TSAT) at Jagiroad, providing first-hand exposure to Assam's growing role in advanced manufacturing and industrial transformation.

The Blue Valley Cluster pilot project in Assam is expected to demonstrate a new model of sustainable industrial cooperation by connecting local biodiversity, innovation and enterprise with international value chains and market opportunities. By strengthening pathways for farmers, women, youth, entrepreneurs and MSMEs to participate in high-value bioeconomy sectors, the initiative aims to promote inclusive livelihoods, skills development and employment generation, while reinforcing Assam's role as a strategic gateway for sustainable trade, investment and innovation partnerships between the North-East and Europe.

Strengthening Business Ties

To strengthen business ties, the Assam Industrial Development Corporation Limited and the Federation of European Businesses in India (FEBI) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), establishing a non-binding framework to promote investment awareness, B2B and B2G linkages, and knowledge exchange.

The Government of Assam also invited European businesses and institutions, conveying its readiness to facilitate engagement, offering support in policy guidance, incentives, industrial infrastructure, land availability and approval processes to facilitate investments, technology partnerships, and skilling initiatives.

Future Outlook and Broader EU-India Context

The EU Delegation visit underscored the potential for deeper EU-Assam cooperation, with plans for structured business engagements, promotion of private investment, sector-specific dialogues, and joint innovation projects to drive inclusive and sustainable growth.

As the world's two largest democracies, the European Union and India share a commitment to a rules-based global order, effective multilateralism, and sustainable development. Since 2004, India has been a strategic partner of the EU, and 2022 marked the 60th anniversary of their relations.

Following the 16th EU-India Summit, held on 27 January 2026 in New Delhi, bilateral cooperation is driven by the European Union-India Comprehensive Strategic Agenda, the EU Strategy for Cooperation in the Indo-Pacific, the EU-India Trade and Technology Council (TTC), and the Global Gateway Strategy. With over 50 EU-India sectoral dialogues, the partnership prioritises efficient implementation to deliver at scale and speed for the benefit of people in both. (ANI)