Amnesty International has issued an urgent appeal to China for answers on Tibetan spiritual leader Choktrul Dorje Ten Rinpoche, who has been missing since his detention in December 2025, raising concerns about his safety and human rights.

Amnesty International has issued an urgent appeal to Chinese authorities, demanding answers on the whereabouts of Tibetan spiritual leader Choktrul Dorje Ten Rinpoche, who has reportedly been missing since his detention in December 2025, as reported by Phayul.

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Details of Disappearance and Detention

According to Phayul, in a letter addressed to Qinghai Communist Party Secretary Wu Xiaojun, Amnesty expressed serious concern over the lack of transparency surrounding the case. The lama, known for his work in religious and vocational education, was reportedly taken into custody on or around December 4 in Chikdril County of Golog Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture.

Since then, Chinese authorities have provided no official details about his detention, including his legal status, location, or any charges against him. Sources indicate that informal claims surfaced in January suggesting he was "under investigation," but no formal confirmation has followed.

Human Rights Concerns

Amnesty stated that holding individuals incommunicado violates international human rights standards and increases the risk of torture or ill-treatment.

The organisation also raised alarm over reports that local officials have discouraged individuals from sharing information about the case, an approach it described as part of a broader pattern of suppression in China.

An Influential Religious Figure

The detained religious leader is regarded as an influential figure in Tibet, having established both a monastery and a vocational training centre that supports local communities. His disappearance has intensified concerns about restrictions on Tibetan religious figures, as highlighted by Phayul.

Amnesty's Call to Chinese Authorities

Amnesty has called on Chinese authorities to immediately disclose his whereabouts and either release him or present credible evidence of a legitimate criminal offence. It also urged that he be granted access to legal counsel and allowed contact with his family.

The case has drawn wider international concern, with rights groups highlighting it as indicative of ongoing repression in Tibetan regions, as reported by Phayul. (ANI)