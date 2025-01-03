Aliens floating on cloud? Viral video of 'human-like' figures sparks debate on extraterrestrial life (WATCH)

A viral video showing human-like figures on clouds, captured by a plane passenger, has sparked debates about extraterrestrial life. While some believe it’s aliens, others attribute it to AI or pareidolia. Experts urge verification before concluding, as curiosity continues to grow.

Aliens floating on cloud? Viral video of 'human-like' figures sparks debate on extraterrestrial life (WATCH) vkp
Author
Vinaykumar Patil
First Published Jan 3, 2025, 9:39 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 3, 2025, 9:39 AM IST

A recent video captured by a passenger aboard a commercial airline has reignited speculation about one of humanity's oldest mysteries—the existence of extraterrestrial life. The footage, which appears to show shadowy human-like figures standing atop the clouds, has left viewers both intrigued and puzzled, sparking widespread discussion online.  

The viral clip, shared by Myra Moore, a content creator and self-proclaimed paranormal expert, has amassed nearly 5 million views since its upload. In her post, Moore explained that the video was shot by an anonymous airline passenger. The caption read, “A passenger on a commercial airline captures what appears to be multiple beings standing on cloud cover, what is going on?”  


Area 51 UFO secrets to be revealed in 2025? Journalist's resurfaced interview hints at declassification| WATCH

The video initially shows two figures resembling humans standing on a cloud. As the camera pans, it reveals several similar shapes scattered across the cloud cover. Myra described the footage in her video, saying, “The passenger was simply looking out of the window when they noticed these strange figures. It’s hard to believe they could be humans. So, what exactly did they capture?”  

Internet reacts

Social media users had mixed reactions to the mysterious footage. Some were amazed, with one commenting, “This is crazy! Are those aliens or humans on the clouds?” However, many viewers remained sceptical. One user questioned, “Why does the camera keep moving around? Why not focus on these figures to see if they’re moving or doing something?”  

Some even dismissed the video outright, attributing it to artificial intelligence. “Everyone’s falling for AI tricks these days! If you haven’t seen anything like this in decades, it’s probably AI,” one user remarked.  

Mysterious car-sized drones spotted flying over Trump's New Jersey golf course; FBI launches probe (WATCH)

Amid the debates, others provided a more rational explanation for the mysterious shapes. A user suggested the phenomenon could be a result of pareidolia—a psychological tendency where the human brain interprets random patterns as familiar shapes, such as faces or figures. They reasoned, “What you’re seeing could be an interplay of light, shadows, and your imagination. Let’s not jump to conclusions or spread fear until such footage is verified.”  

While the video has captivated millions, experts and enthusiasts alike stress the importance of verifying such footage before concluding it points to extraterrestrial beings.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

PM Modi condemns 'cowardly terrorist attack' in New Orleans, offers condolences to victims' families dmn

PM Modi condemns 'cowardly terrorist attack' in New Orleans, offers condolences to victims' families

BREAKING: New textbooks in Bangladesh to alter credit of declaration of independence: Report shk

New textbooks in Bangladesh to state Ziaur Rahman declared 1971 Independence: Report

Worst yet to come? Living Nostradamus who predicted Covid-19 pandemic now warns of World War III in 2025 shk

Worst yet to come? Living Nostradamus who predicted Covid-19 pandemic now warns of World War III in 2025

BREAKING: At least 2 people killed, 22 injured after fireworks explosion in Hawaii (WATCH) shk

At least 2 people killed, 22 injured after fireworks explosion in Hawaii (WATCH)

BREAKING: At least 10 people dead after pickup truck plows into crowd in New Orleans, followed by gunfire sgk

At least 10 people dead, 30 injured after pickup truck rams crowd in New Orleans, followed by gunfire (WATCH)

Recent Stories

Maruti Suzuki to Bajaj Auto-Top 10 Stocks for Future Investment RBA

Maruti Suzuki to Bajaj Auto-Top 10 Stocks for Future Investment

RRR to Magadheera: Ram Charan's top 8 highest grossing movies ATG

RRR to Magadheera: Ram Charan's top 8 highest grossing movies

Bro move over, Bua is here...', Riddhima Kapoor, Raha, Ranbir pose together in latest photo; Check ATG

'Bro move over, Bua is here...', Riddhima Kapoor, Raha, Ranbir pose together in latest photo; Check

Makar Sankranti 2025: Know date, puja, shubh muhurat and significance RBA

Makar Sankranti 2025: Know date, puja, shubh muhurat and significance

After KSRTC bus fare hike, auto drivers demand fare increase; KMF to raise milk prices by Rs 3/litre vkp

After KSRTC bus fare hike, auto drivers demand fare increase; KMF to raise milk prices by Rs 3/litre

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon