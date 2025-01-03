Aliens floating on cloud? Viral video of 'human-like' figures sparks debate on extraterrestrial life (WATCH)

A viral video showing human-like figures on clouds, captured by a plane passenger, has sparked debates about extraterrestrial life. While some believe it’s aliens, others attribute it to AI or pareidolia. Experts urge verification before concluding, as curiosity continues to grow.

A recent video captured by a passenger aboard a commercial airline has reignited speculation about one of humanity's oldest mysteries—the existence of extraterrestrial life. The footage, which appears to show shadowy human-like figures standing atop the clouds, has left viewers both intrigued and puzzled, sparking widespread discussion online.

The viral clip, shared by Myra Moore, a content creator and self-proclaimed paranormal expert, has amassed nearly 5 million views since its upload. In her post, Moore explained that the video was shot by an anonymous airline passenger. The caption read, “A passenger on a commercial airline captures what appears to be multiple beings standing on cloud cover, what is going on?”



The video initially shows two figures resembling humans standing on a cloud. As the camera pans, it reveals several similar shapes scattered across the cloud cover. Myra described the footage in her video, saying, “The passenger was simply looking out of the window when they noticed these strange figures. It’s hard to believe they could be humans. So, what exactly did they capture?”

Internet reacts

Social media users had mixed reactions to the mysterious footage. Some were amazed, with one commenting, “This is crazy! Are those aliens or humans on the clouds?” However, many viewers remained sceptical. One user questioned, “Why does the camera keep moving around? Why not focus on these figures to see if they’re moving or doing something?”

Some even dismissed the video outright, attributing it to artificial intelligence. “Everyone’s falling for AI tricks these days! If you haven’t seen anything like this in decades, it’s probably AI,” one user remarked.



Amid the debates, others provided a more rational explanation for the mysterious shapes. A user suggested the phenomenon could be a result of pareidolia—a psychological tendency where the human brain interprets random patterns as familiar shapes, such as faces or figures. They reasoned, “What you’re seeing could be an interplay of light, shadows, and your imagination. Let’s not jump to conclusions or spread fear until such footage is verified.”

While the video has captivated millions, experts and enthusiasts alike stress the importance of verifying such footage before concluding it points to extraterrestrial beings.

