Area 51 UFO secrets to be revealed in 2025? Journalist's resurfaced interview hints at declassification| WATCH

The long-standing mysteries surrounding Area 51, the secretive US military base in Nevada, could soon be revealed, as new information suggests that once-classified UFO and aerospace technology secrets may be declassified in 2025.

Jim Goodall, an aviation journalist with insider sources who have worked at the classified site, shared insights in a mid-1990s interview about top-secret technologies at Area 51 that were so advanced, they “would make George Lucas envious.”

In a resurfaced interview, Goodall recounted a conversation with one individual who had spent 12 of his 30 years involved in classified programs at Groom Lake—another name for Area 51.

"I asked him, 'Can you really tell me what's happening out there?" Goodall had said.

"And he said, 'Well, there's a lot of things going on there that I won't be able to tell you until the year 2025," Goodall had added.

The reference to '2025' may relate to an executive order signed by President Bill Clinton, which set a 25-year timeline for the 'automatic declassification' of government secrets.

As a result, many top-secret projects from the 1990s could soon be made public.

WATCH: Jim Goodall's resurfaced interview on Area 51

Area 51 is one of several high-security military facilities located within the US Air Force's Nevada Test and Training Range (NTTR), a vast training area in Nevada's Mojave Desert.

The secrecy surrounding Area 51 has fueled numerous conspiracy theories about its true purpose, including allegations that it holds captured or crashed UFOs.

In the resurfaced interview, Goodall shared a conversation he had with a 'safety specialist' and US Air Force chief master sergeant who had worked at the Nevada test site.

The specialist allegedly told him, "We have things out there that are literally out of this world… better than Star Trek or anything you can see in the movies."

"Do you believe in UFOs?" Goodall reportedly asked the source. The specialist reportedly looked at him with a straight face and said, "Absolutely. Positively. They do exist," as Goodall recalled in the documentary.

"I said, 'Can you expand upon that?' And he replied, 'No, I can't.''

From his vantage point spying on Area 51 in the Nevada desert, Goodall caught glimpses and heard firsthand accounts of exotic craft that defied conventional understanding.

He described a stealth or low-observable electronic warfare aircraft, which had been referred to as "Excalibur." He also mentioned an aircraft designed to fly extremely high, yet very slowly, and with remarkable quietness.

Goodall also mentioned that witnesses near the Skunk Works facility had observed three triangle-shaped craft that made no sound, even when flying at relatively low altitudes.

He went on to share reports of an aircraft tracked by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) from the San Francisco Bay Area TRACON (Traffic Control) in Oakland, California. This craft, which had been spotted at least eight times since 1986, was said to have flown through controlled airspace at speeds surpassing 10,000 miles per hour.

"And it's a very, very large aircraft at that," he added.

Goodall recounted that Ben Rich had told him twice before his death, "We have things at Area 51 that you and the best minds in the world won't even be able to conceive of for another 30 or 40 years—and they won't be made public for another 50."

Rich passed away on January 5, 1995.

However, Goodall noted that today, Area 51 has become much harder to infiltrate than it was during his 1990s visits, suggesting that it will likely keep its secrets well beyond 2025, aligning more closely with Rich's 50-year timeline.

"The veil is pretty thick today," Goodall told Las Vegas TV news reporter George Knapp in 2019. "The security around Area 51 is thicker than we've ever seen."

Last year, defense aerospace contractor Eric Taber told DailyMail.com that his close relative, Sam Urquhart, a former Area 51 contractor, revealed working on strange "egg-shaped" spacecraft at the base in the 1980s. According to Taber, Urquhart described the craft as metallic, smooth, and seamless, about the size of an SUV, silverish-gray in color, and without control surfaces, flaps, or symbols. The CIA reportedly found this craft in the desert before it was kept at Area 51. Other claims include the "Fluxliner" or Alien Reproduction Vehicle (ARV), a reverse-engineered alien spacecraft uncovered in 1988 by an aerospace illustrator.

In 2021, Gabriel Zeifman photographed a triangular craft near a shelter at Area 51, identified as Hangar 19. The craft was speculated by defense industry watchers at The War Zone to be the Martin Marietta X-24B, a known hypersonic aircraft. While its shape was unusual, the site noted that most aircraft tested at Groom Lake under secretive conditions historically appear alien.

