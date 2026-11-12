A mysterious jellyfish-like object with unusual, tentacle-like extensions spotted floating across the skies of Alaska has triggered a wave of speculation on social media.

A mysterious jellyfish-like object with unusual, tentacle-like extensions spotted floating across the skies of Alaska has triggered a wave of speculation on social media, with viewers divided over whether it is an unidentified flying object (UFO), an alien-like entity or an unusually shaped kite.

The footage was captured by Sara Jane Osborn above Anchorage, Alaska, in June this year. Osborn told news outlets that she was photographing a rainbow when the bizarre object unexpectedly appeared in her frame.

Scroll to load tweet…

The object appeared to be travelling in the direction of Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson (JBER), a US military installation. However, its exact location and any possible connection to military activity remain unverified.

Osborn said she and her husband were driving along Sixth Avenue in Anchorage when a rainbow caught her attention. As she began clicking photographs, her husband pulled over into an empty space so she could capture the colourful spectacle.

Osborn initially mistook the strange object for a mosquito. But when she looked beyond her phone, she realised it was much farther away and appeared to have a distinctive black-and-silver appearance.

Osborn claimed that its tentacle-like extensions appeared to move independently, adding to the mystery.

Asianetnews English cannot independently verify the claims made in the video.

The footage has since sparked debate on X, with users offering different explanations for the mysterious flying object. While some have dismissed theories about aliens or UFOs, they believe the unusual structure could simply be a kite.

Others questioned whether the footage was even authentic, suggesting it could have been generated using artificial intelligence (AI). However, Osborn reportedly debunked the AI-generated video claims.