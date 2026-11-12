Four grizzly bears have been euthanised in Canada's British Columbia after a mother and daughter were killed during a hike in Bella Coola. DNA testing confirmed the animals were responsible for the fatal attack

Canadian wildlife authorities have euthanised four grizzly bears following a fatal attack on a mother and her daughter in Bella Coola, British Columbia.

The victims, identified as 48-year-old Jennifer Balcarras and her 20-year-old daughter Selah Reed, died earlier this month after setting out for an afternoon walk along a local trail.

The British Columbia Conservation Officer Service (BCCOS) investigated the incident and conducted forensic examinations, including animal DNA testing. The results conclusively identified a female grizzly, known as a sow, and her three offspring as the animals involved in the attack.

According to BCCOS Inspector Jeff Tyre, all four bears were euthanised in accordance with provincial human-wildlife conflict response guidelines to ensure public safety.

Authorities Suspect Rare Predatory Behaviour

Investigators believe the attack likely involved predatory behaviour, which conservation officials described as extremely uncommon.

More than a dozen conservation officers participated in the investigation over the past week. The operation was particularly challenging because of difficult terrain and adverse weather conditions in the Bella Coola region.

Tyre said the investigation involved examining evidence from the scene and analysing animal DNA to establish the identity of the bears responsible.

Authorities also clarified that the four bears were not connected to a separate attack involving a school group in the same region in November 2025.

That incident left 11 people injured, including two who suffered critical injuries. The bear responsible for that attack was never located.

Mother-Daughter Duo Shared a Love for Hiking

The deaths of Balcarras and Reed have left their family and the local community grieving.

Speaking to CBC, Balcarras' brother, Josh, remembered the mother and daughter as extremely close, describing them as "two peas in a pod" who shared several interests and hobbies.

He recalled how the two were almost inseparable, particularly when it came to outdoor activities.

"When Jenny hiked, Selah was right there beside her," he said, highlighting the strong bond they shared.

The incident has also reopened painful memories for the Nuxalk Nation, which was affected by the previous bear attack involving schoolchildren.

In a statement, Elected Chief Samuel Schooner acknowledged the efforts of conservation officers in locating the animals responsible for the latest tragedy. He also said the incident had deeply affected community members who were still recovering from the 2025 attack.

The chief extended his thoughts to the victims' families as the community continues to deal with the aftermath of the tragedy.