Singapore and the CII have signed a strategic agreement to bolster business and tourism ties, aiming to position the city-state as a top hub for Indian corporate events as diplomatic and maritime cooperation between the two nations deepens.

Singapore and CII Forge Strategic Partnership to Boost Economic Ties

Singapore has signed an agreement with the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) to strengthen business and tourism exchanges with India, with a focus on promoting the city-state as a preferred destination for exhibitions and conferences organised by Indian corporations. The High Commission of Singapore in India, in a post on X on Thursday, announced that the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) and CII had signed the agreement to facilitate Singapore as the destination of choice for exhibitions and conferences convened by Indian corporations.

"A big boost for Singapore-India business and tourism exchanges! Singapore Tourism Board @visitSingapore and CII @FollowCII have signed an agreement, which will facilitate Singapore as the destination of choice for exhibitions and conferences convened by Indian corporations," the High Commission said.

It further highlighted the growing number of Indian visitors to Singapore, stating, "Singapore received 1.2 million Indian visitors last year, and we look forward to welcoming more!" Moreover, the High Commission, through its official X handle, shared that Singapore's Minister of State for Trade and Foreign Affairs, Gan Siow Huang, spoke at the 2026 CII Partnership Summit in Visakhapatnam.

"Minister of State for Trade and Foreign Affairs Gan Siow Huang spoke at the 2026 CII Partnership Summit in Visakhapatnam. She reaffirmed Singapore’s commitment to strengthening trade and investment linkages with India," the post stated. The developments underline Singapore's efforts to deepen its economic engagement with India, particularly through stronger trade, investment, business and tourism linkages.

Naval Cooperation and Maritime Security

Meanwhile, in terms of naval relations with Singapore, the 33rd edition of the Singapore-India Maritime Bilateral Exercise (SIMBEX-2026), hosted by the Indian Navy at Visakhapatnam, concluded on October 26. According to the Ministry of Defence, the exercise further strengthened the longstanding maritime cooperation and operational engagement between the Indian Navy and the Republic of Singapore Navy (RSN).

Details of the SIMBEX-2026 Exercise

As part of the bilateral engagement, Colonel Bertram Ang, Fleet Commander of the RSN, called on RAdm Vishal Bishnoi, Flag Officer Commanding Eastern Fleet, and exchanged professional views on strengthening maritime cooperation between the two countries. The meeting provided an opportunity to discuss matters of mutual interest.

SIMBEX-2026 was conducted in two phases. The Harbour Phase featured Subject Matter Expert Exchanges (SMEEs), cross-deck visits, professional interactions, sporting engagements and planning conferences, facilitating the exchange of operational knowledge and enhancing mutual understanding. The Sea Phase in the Bay of Bengal involved Maritime Interdiction Operations, Anti-Submarine Warfare (ASW), Anti-Air Warfare and Anti-Surface Warfare drills, seamanship evolutions and cross-deck flying operations, enhancing coordination and interoperability between the participating forces.

The exercise witnessed the participation of RSN ship RSS Supreme, a Formidable-class stealth frigate with an embarked SH-70B helicopter, the ministry said. The Indian Navy was represented by the indigenously built stealth frigate INS Nilgiri, ASW corvette INS Kamorta and participating aviation assets, including P-8I and Dornier maritime patrol aircraft, Hawk Advanced Jet Trainers and MH-60R helicopters.

SIMBEX has served as an important platform for strengthening bilateral maritime cooperation, operational interoperability and professional engagement between India and Singapore. The exercise also demonstrated the commitment of both nations to enhancing maritime security and promoting stability in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR). (ANI)