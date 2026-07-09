AIBC's Viswanathan lauded the Modi-Albanese vision for a decentralised, state-to-state economic partnership. The plan outlines a clear roadmap for collaboration in clean energy, nuclear power, and infrastructure, with India setting ambitious goals.

Chair of the 'Make with India' Focus Group at the Australia India Business Council (AIBC), Viswanathan, on Thursday (local time) lauded the joint vision laid out by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese. He noted a definitive shift toward direct, state-to-state commercial corridors.

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State-Level Collaboration and Future Direction

Speaking with ANI on the sidelines of the Australia-India CEO Forum on Clean Energy and Nuclear Partnerships, Viswanathan hailed PM Modi's call for a decentralised approach to economic diplomacy and a new roadmap that allows individual Indian states to directly drive economic growth and clean energy partnerships with Australia. "I was particularly impressed by how each state of India will be able to contribute to Australia's economic growth through this collaboration in many sectors," Viswanathan said. "That is particularly very important to bilateral relations, and he has set a tone for the future direction and the future level of engagement," he added.

Focus on Clean Energy and Nuclear Partnerships

The forum centered heavily on transitioning the bilateral trade relationship toward zero-emission goals, with PM Modi outlining India's massive target of achieving 500 gigawatts (GW) of renewable energy capacity by 2030 and expanding its newly opened private nuclear sector to 100 GW by 2047. Viswanathan emphasised that the address gave the business community a remarkably clear path forward on how private and public entities can now execute these massive targets.

"It was a fantastic speech by both the prime ministers, highlighting what is important for both Australia as well as India. Particularly, the Prime Minister of India said very clearly what the future directions are," Viswanathan noted, adding, "He said clean energy, and he also talked about nuclear programs where India and Australia can participate, as well as renewables."

PM Modi's Address to Business Leaders

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday (local time) said Australia can play a significant role in helping India achieve its target of 500 gigawatts of renewable energy capacity by 2030, highlighting opportunities for collaboration in clean energy, nuclear power and infrastructure. Addressing business leaders, PM Modi made the remarks at the India-Australia CEO Forum and Economic Roadmap Business Reception in Melbourne, attended by Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.

Highlighting India's clean energy ambitions, PM Modi said, "Many companies associated with clean energy are present here. We are building a manufacturing ecosystem in India for hydro projects, green hydrogen, solar modules, and wind turbines. India has set a target of achieving 500 gigawatts of renewable energy capacity by 2030 and reaching net-zero emissions by 2070. Australia's technology, capital, and resources can accelerate this transition."

Nuclear Energy and Infrastructure Opportunities

He also underlined the scope for cooperation in civil nuclear energy, saying, "We have set a target of 100 gigawatts of nuclear energy capacity by 2047. Australia's vast uranium reserves align directly with India's nuclear journey. "

The Prime Minister further invited Australian investors to participate in India's infrastructure growth, saying, "There are immense possibilities for Australian long-term investors in India's port, airport, road, railway, and urban infrastructure sectors." (ANI)