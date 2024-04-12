Ahead of NZ's tour to Pakistan, undated video of Pak Army's rescue drill inside stadium goes viral (WATCH)

Meanwhile, Babar Azam has assumed the leadership once again as the captain of the Pakistan cricket team for white-ball formats. His reinstatement coincides with preparations for the upcoming series against New Zealand on home turf.

An undated video surfaced on social media showing the Pakistan Army conducting a rescue drill within a cricket stadium. This video reignited discussions regarding security protocols during international sporting events. The undated video footage captured Pakistani military personnel simulating a rescue operation, raising questions about the frequency and necessity of such exercises.

With this video doing rounds on social media, inquiries arise about the preparedness of the Indian Army in safeguarding cricket players during matches. Netizens also questioned when was the last time Indian Army exercised this drill while hosting international tournaments.

(Please note: Asianet Newsable does not vouch for the authenticity and date of the video)

It is reportedly said that this drill is a recurrent pattern of the Pakistan Army conducting similar drills whenever foreign cricket teams visit the nation. This pattern highlighted ongoing apprehensions surrounding the safety of international players.

The squad's composition also featured the return of Mohammad Amir and Imad Wasim, both of whom have rescinded their retirement decisions to make themselves available for the impending ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024. Their comeback adds depth and experience to Pakistan's lineup.

As cricket enthusiasts are awaiting the upcoming series and the looming T20 World Cup, attention remains focused on ensuring the safety and well-being of players, both on and off the field.

Squad: Babar Azam (c), Abrar Ahmed, Azam Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Amir, Irfan Khan, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Usama Mir, Usman Khan and Zaman Khan.

New Zealand series schedule:

April 18, 2024 – 1st T20I, Rawalpindi

April 20, 2024 – 2nd T20I, Rawalpindi

April 21, 2024 – 3rd T20I, Rawalpindi

April 25, 2024 – 4th T20I, Lahore

April 27, 2024 – 5th T20I, Lahore