Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Ahead of NZ's tour to Pakistan, undated video of Pak Army's rescue drill inside stadium goes viral (WATCH)

    Meanwhile, Babar Azam has assumed the leadership once again as the captain of the Pakistan cricket team for white-ball formats. His reinstatement coincides with preparations for the upcoming series against New Zealand on home turf.

    Ahead of NZ tour of Pakistan, undated video of Pak Army conducting recuse drill inside stadium goes viral (WATCH) AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Apr 12, 2024, 4:39 PM IST

    An undated video surfaced on social media showing the Pakistan Army conducting a rescue drill within a cricket stadium. This video reignited discussions regarding security protocols during international sporting events. The undated video footage captured Pakistani military personnel simulating a rescue operation, raising questions about the frequency and necessity of such exercises.

    With this video doing rounds on social media, inquiries arise about the preparedness of the Indian Army in safeguarding cricket players during matches. Netizens also questioned when was the last time Indian Army exercised this drill while hosting international tournaments.

    FSB thwarts terrorist plot targeting Moscow synagogue, suspect neutralized

    (Please note: Asianet Newsable does not vouch for the authenticity and date of the video)

    It is reportedly said that this drill is a recurrent pattern of the Pakistan Army conducting similar drills whenever foreign cricket teams visit the nation. This pattern highlighted ongoing apprehensions surrounding the safety of international players.

    Meanwhile, Babar Azam has assumed the leadership once again as the captain of the Pakistan cricket team for white-ball formats. His reinstatement coincides with preparations for the upcoming series against New Zealand on home turf.

    The squad's composition also featured the return of Mohammad Amir and Imad Wasim, both of whom have rescinded their retirement decisions to make themselves available for the impending ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024. Their comeback adds depth and experience to Pakistan's lineup.

    Pakistan SHOCKER! Man axes wife, 7 kids to death in Punjab as he 'couldn't feed them anymore'

    As cricket enthusiasts are awaiting the upcoming series and the looming T20 World Cup, attention remains focused on ensuring the safety and well-being of players, both on and off the field.

    Squad: Babar Azam (c), Abrar Ahmed, Azam Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Amir, Irfan Khan, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Usama Mir, Usman Khan and Zaman Khan.

    New Zealand series schedule:
    April 18, 2024 – 1st T20I, Rawalpindi
    April 20, 2024 – 2nd T20I, Rawalpindi
    April 21, 2024 – 3rd T20I, Rawalpindi
    April 25, 2024 – 4th T20I, Lahore
    April 27, 2024 – 5th T20I, Lahore

    Last Updated Apr 12, 2024, 4:39 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    FSB thwarts terrorist plot targeting Moscow synagogue, suspect neutralized AJR

    FSB thwarts terrorist plot targeting Moscow synagogue, suspect neutralized

    Jerusalem emoji glitch in iPhone sparks row: Apple vows to fix 'bug' suggesting Palestinian flag snt

    'Jerusalem' emoji glitch in iPhone sparks row: Apple vows to fix 'bug' suggesting Palestinian flag

    Pakistan SHOCKER! Man axes wife, 7 kids to death in Punjab as he 'couldn't feed them anymore' gcw

    Pakistan SHOCKER! Man axes wife, 7 kids to death in Punjab as he 'couldn't feed them anymore'

    Modi is scared of our atom bomb we have more mujahids Pakistani man's shocker goes viral (WATCH) snt

    'Modi is scared of our atom bomb, we have more mujahids': Pakistani man's shocker goes viral (WATCH)

    UK hikes family visa income requirement by 55% to control migration gcw

    UK hikes family visa income requirement by 55% to control migration

    Recent Stories

    Shameless Rajeev Chandrasekhar slams Shashi Tharoor after Cong MP admits he has no evidence against MoS anr

    ‘Shameless!’ Rajeev Chandrasekhar slams Shashi Tharoor after Cong MP admits he has no evidence against MoS

    7 places to buy PM Modi style kurta RBA

    7 places to buy PM Modi style kurta

    Mouni Roy shows off her toned body as she looks SEXY in new pictures RKK

    Mouni Roy shows off her toned body as she looks SEXY in new pictures

    Mumbai SHOCKER: Three women report loan sharks, claim blackmail with nude photos vkp

    Mumbai SHOCKER: Three women report loan sharks, claim blackmail with nude photos

    When is Baisakhi 2024? April 13 or April 14? Know correct date of Vaisakhi, significance, history, celebration and more RBA

    When is Baisakhi 2024? April 13 or April 14? Know correct date of Vaisakhi, significance, history and more

    Recent Videos

    Shashi Tharoor EXCLUSIVE! Battle for Thiruvananthapuram three-sided; BJP has upper hand over CPI at number anr

    Shashi Tharoor EXCLUSIVE! Battle for Thiruvananthapuram three-sided; BJP has upper hand over CPI at number 2

    Video Icon
    PM Modi interacts with young Indian Games, tries his hands on a VR game WATCH

    PM Modi interacts with young Indian Games, tries his hands on a VR game (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Chocoholics beware! Chocolates, ice creams and cakes to get expensive as cocoa prices skyrocket (WATCH) snt

    Chocoholics beware! Chocolates, ice creams and cakes to get expensive as cocoa prices skyrocket (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Robert Vadra EXCLUSIVE! 'I kept away from politics, but many politicians have pulled me into this situation'

    Robert Vadra EXCLUSIVE! 'I kept away from politics, but many politicians have pulled me into this situation'

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru: Man commits suicide by jumping from 19th floor of Renaissance Hotel (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru: Man commits suicide by jumping from 19th floor of Renaissance Hotel (WATCH)

    Video Icon