The foiled plot was confirmed by the Moscow Jewish community. According to official statements, the individual, born in 2002 and with a history of incarceration in his home country for non-terrorism-related offenses, had established ties with convicted terrorists.

The Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation (FSB) has successfully thwarted a potentially catastrophic terrorist attack aimed at a prominent synagogue in Moscow. The FSB's public relations reported that the perpetrator, hailing from one of the Central Asian nations, had nefarious intentions to carry out the assault during a period of heightened congregation at the revered Jewish institution.

Under the influence of these associations, he embraced the ideology of an undisclosed international terrorist organization, prohibited within Russian borders.

Upon his release from detention in November 2023, the suspect travelled to Russia and commenced preparations for the impending attack. His activities in Moscow included conducting surveillance near the targeted synagogue and procuring materials for crafting an improvised explosive device (IED). Authorities later uncovered the device during a meticulously orchestrated search operation.

The FSB's intervention occurred on April 10, when law enforcement officials confronted the suspect, who offered armed resistance before being neutralised.

This recent incident marks the second instance within a month that the FSB has intercepted plots aimed at Jewish religious sites in Moscow. In a previous operation conducted in March, security forces dismantled a cell affiliated with the Islamic State terrorist group Vilayat Khorasan, also outlawed in Russia, operating in the Kaluga region.