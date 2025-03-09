Afghan women's education at risk as Trump admin cuts USAID scholarships, forcing deportation from Oman

Over 80 Afghan women face deportation from Oman after the Trump administration cut USAID scholarships, ending their education. They now plead for international intervention to avoid returning to Taliban-controlled Afghanistan.
 

Afghan women's education at risk as Trump admin cuts USAID scholarships, forcing deportation from Oman ddr
Author
Divya Danu
Published: Mar 9, 2025, 12:20 PM IST

More than 80 Afghan women who fled Taliban rule to pursue higher education in Oman now face imminent deportation after the Trump administration abruptly cut funding for their scholarships.

The students, enrolled under the Women’s Scholarship Endowment (WSE) program, were supported by the US Agency for International Development (USAID). However, a funding freeze ordered by President Donald Trump in January led to the termination of their scholarships, leaving them with no choice but to return to Afghanistan.

According to a BBC report, the students were notified last week via email that their funding had been discontinued. The emails not only confirmed the termination of their scholarships but also referenced travel arrangements back to Afghanistan, sparking fear among the women.

The USAID funding freeze is part of a broader decision by the Trump administration to cut foreign aid, resulting in the closure of several humanitarian programs worldwide, despite facing legal challenges.

Now, these Afghan women—most of whom are in their 20s—are pleading with the international community for urgent intervention, seeking protection, financial assistance, and resettlement in a safe country where they can complete their education.

The US State Department has yet to comment on the matter, and the USAID website’s media contact page remains offline.

Since returning to power nearly four years ago, the Taliban has banned women from higher education, forcing many of these students to flee in search of safety. After securing scholarships in 2021, they initially continued their studies in Afghan universities until December 2022, when the Taliban formally barred women from attending college. Many then escaped to Pakistan before USAID facilitated their move to Oman.

With their education now in jeopardy, these women face a devastating choice—return to a country that denies them basic rights or hope for an international lifeline.

