US VP Vance confronted by pro-Ukraine protesters during walk with 3-year-old daughter (WATCH)

US Vice President JD Vance took to X to say he was confronted by pro-Ukraine demonstrators in Cincinnati on Saturday while walking with his 3-year-old daughter. According to Vance, a group of "Slava Ukraini" protesters shouted, which caused his daughter significant distress. Vance engaged with the group, in order to persuade them.

Although the conversation was largely respectful, Vance condemned the protesters' actions, stating that targeting a young child is unacceptable.

"Today while walking my 3 year old daughter a group of “Slava Ukraini” protesters followed us around and shouted as my daughter grew increasingly anxious and scared.

I decided to speak with the protesters in the hopes that I could trade a few minutes of conversation for them leaving my toddler alone. (Nearly all of them agreed.)

It was a mostly respectful conversation, but if you’re chasing a 3-year-old as part of a political protest, you’re a shit person.", he wrote on X.

The incident comes amid criticism of Vance's stance on Ukraine, particularly following a contentious Oval Office meeting between President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Vance was perceived to have instigated a confrontation with Zelenskyy, who questioned the administration's Russia policy. The exchange escalated into a public argument, sparking international criticism.

However, some social media users noted that the protest was relatively small and peaceful, with demonstrators standing at the end of a police-closed street.

