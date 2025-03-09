US VP Vance confronted by pro-Ukraine protesters during walk with 3-year-old daughter (WATCH)

VP JD Vance says he was confronted by pro-Ukraine protesters in Cincinnati, causing distress to his 3-year-old daughter. 

Author
Deepu Mohan
Published: Mar 9, 2025, 11:51 AM IST

US Vice President JD Vance took to X to say he was confronted by pro-Ukraine demonstrators in Cincinnati on Saturday while walking with his 3-year-old daughter. According to Vance, a group of "Slava Ukraini" protesters shouted, which caused his daughter significant distress. Vance engaged with the group, in order to persuade them.

Also Read: India condemns Hindu temple vandalism in California, demands stringent action and adequate security

Although the conversation was largely respectful, Vance condemned the protesters' actions, stating that targeting a young child is unacceptable.

"Today while walking my 3 year old daughter a group of “Slava Ukraini” protesters followed us around and shouted as my daughter grew increasingly anxious and scared. 

I decided to speak with the protesters in the hopes that I could trade a few minutes of conversation for them leaving my toddler alone. (Nearly all of them agreed.) 

It was a mostly respectful conversation,  but if you’re chasing a 3-year-old as part of a political protest, you’re a shit person.", he wrote on X.

The incident comes amid criticism of Vance's stance on Ukraine, particularly following a contentious Oval Office meeting between President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Vance was perceived to have instigated a confrontation with Zelenskyy, who questioned the administration's Russia policy. The exchange escalated into a public argument, sparking international criticism.

However, some social media users noted that the protest was relatively small and peaceful, with demonstrators standing at the end of a police-closed street.

Also Read: Man scales London's Big Ben with Palestinian flag, arrested after hours-long standoff (WATCH)

