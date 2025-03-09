India condemns Hindu temple vandalism in California, demands stringent action and adequate security

Read Full Article

India has strongly condemned the vandalism of a Hindu temple in Chino Hills, California, where anti-India messages were reportedly found defacing the place of worship. India called for stringent action against those responsible and urging local authorities to ensure adequate security for places of worship. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) issued a statement on X, expressing deep concern over the incident and demanding justice.

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal denounced the act as "despicable" and called for stringent action against those responsible. He also urged local law enforcement to ensure the security of religious sites to prevent further incidents.

Also read: Railway cop saves woman from falling under moving train at Mumbai's Borivali station, WATCH viral video

"We have seen reports regarding the vandalism at a Hindu temple in Chino Hills, California. We condemn such despicable acts in the strongest terms. We call upon the local law enforcement authorities to take stringent action against those responsible for these acts, and also ensure adequate security to places of worship," the MEA stated in its post on X.

The incident took place at the BAPS Hindu Temple in Chino Hills, where vandals defaced the premises with inflammatory messages. The attack comes just days ahead of a controversial 'Khalistani referendum' scheduled to be held in Los Angeles.

The official BAPS page for the United States shared details of the vandalism on X, reiterating its commitment to peace and unity despite the provocation.

"In the face of another Mandir desecration, this time in Chino Hills, CA, the Hindu community stands steadfast against hate. Together with the community in Chino Hills and Southern California, we will never let hate take root. Our common humanity and faith will ensure that peace and compassion prevail," BAPS Public Affairs wrote in a statement.

The Coalition of Hindus of North America (CoHNA) also condemned the desecration, linking it to past incidents of temple vandalism in the United States. "Another Hindu temple vandalized - this time the iconic BAPS temple in Chino Hills, CA. It's just another day in a world where media and academics will insist there is no anti-Hindu hate and that #Hinduphobia is just a construct of our imagination. Not surprising this happens as the day for a so-called 'Khalistan referendum' in LA draws close," CoHNA posted on X.

The organization further listed a series of recent temple vandalism cases, including the BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir in Sacramento, California, which was defaced on September 25 last year. A similar incident was also reported at the BAPS Mandir in New York less than 10 days prior to the Sacramento attack. In these incidents, anti-Hindu messages such as "Hindus go back" were found scrawled on temple walls, raising concerns over growing religious intolerance.

Also read: Police recover bodies of two missing people in J&K's Kathua

The incident has sparked outrage, with Indian authorities emphasizing the need for accountability and urging a strong response from US officials. The act of vandalism is the latest in a series of incidents targeting Hindu temples in the United States, raising concerns about the safety of the Indian diaspora and their places of worship.

The Indian government’s strong reaction underscores growing diplomatic sensitivity around such attacks, with New Delhi keeping a close watch on how U.S. authorities handle the matter.

Latest Videos