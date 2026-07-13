The mortal remains of 15 Indian victims from the Vietnam boat tragedy are scheduled to arrive in Mumbai on Monday evening. Detailed arrangements are in place for their repatriation, with victims from Andhra Pradesh to be transported to Hyderabad.

Repatriation Arrangements Finalized

The mortal remains of the 15 Indian victims who passed away in the Vietnam boat tragedy are scheduled to reach the Mumbai Airport on Monday evening, as per the Andhra Pradesh Bhavan.

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According to the Andhra Pradesh Bhavan, detailed arrangements have been finalized for the transhipment of the mortal remains arriving from Vietnam, with the intervention of Union Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu and in consultation with the Embassy of India in Vietnam. The mortal remains of all 15 Indian victims are scheduled to reach Mumbai Airport around 9:35 PM (Indian Standard Time) on Monday by Vietnam Airlines Flight VN979.

Handling and Transhipment Details

"To ensure seamless handling, the Governments of Tamil Nadu and Kerala have engaged John Pinto International Pvt. Ltd., Mumbai, an experienced agency specializing in such operations," the statement said. It further noted, "Following detailed discussions by the Resident Commissioner, Andhra Pradesh Bhavan, the handling agency has agreed to transport the three mortal remains to Hyderabad. The three mortal remains are tentatively scheduled to depart Mumbai by IndiGo Flight 6E6362 at 5:45 AM on 14 July 2026, reaching Hyderabad at 7:20 AM, subject to completion of all statutory clearances," it added.

"As directed by the Government of Andhra Pradesh, state protocol team will receive the mortal remains at Hyderabad Airport. District Collectors have deputed senior officers with ambulances for onward transportation to Machilipatnam, Kadapa and Hindupur, with departure from Hyderabad expected around 09:00AM," the statement said.

"Sri Chandana Nancharaiah, General Manager, APTDC is travelling to Mumbai by IndiGo Flight 6E5124, arriving around 7:00 PM, to oversee payments and transhipment arrangements. District Collectors are requested to keep the bereaved families informed of the revised schedule," it added. The Andhra Bhavan team is monitoring the entire operation round the clock and remains in constant coordination with the Ministry of Civil Aviation, Embassy of India in Vietnam, Mumbai Airport authorities, the handling agency, and the Governments of Tamil Nadu and Kerala to ensure the dignified and expeditious repatriation of the mortal remains.

Details of the Tragedy

Earlier on Sunday night, several survivors from Andhra Pradesh who were caught in the tragic speedboat accident off the coast of Vietnam's Phu Quoc Island arrived at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) in Hyderabad.

At least 15 people, including Indian tourists, were killed after a speedboat carrying 36 people capsized near Vietnam's Phu Quoc Island on Saturday, according to Vietnamese newspaper VN Express. The Embassy of India in Vietnam, in a list of the deceased, stated that 10 people from Tamil Nadu, three from Andhra Pradesh and two from Keralam died in the speedboat tragedy.

According to VN Express, citing authorities in the Phu Quoc Special Economic Zone, the speedboat, operated by Ocean Pear Island Company, was ferrying tourists from Hon May Rut Islet to An Thoi Port, around 25 kilometres from Phu Quoc Airport, when it overturned in the afternoon (local time), throwing all those on board into the sea. (ANI)