A devastating avalanche struck near Lake Tahoe in Northern California on Tuesday morning, killing eight backcountry skiers and leaving one person missing as severe winter weather battered the region. The snow slide occurred near Castle Peak, north of Interstate 80, while a group of 15 people were returning from a three-day guided skiing tour when the avalanche hit around 11:30 a.m. local time.

Authorities described this incident as the deadliest avalanche in the United States since 1981, surpassing previous fatal slides in modern history. Search and rescue teams worked under hazardous conditions — heavy snowfall, strong winds and unstable terrain — to locate survivors and recover the deceased. Six members of the group were rescued after sheltering during the crash; two required medical treatment and were taken to hospital.

Officials stated that the missing skier is presumed dead, and recovery efforts have shifted from rescue to recovery as conditions remain treacherous. Early avalanche warnings had been issued for the region before the tragedy, prompting questions about whether the tour should have proceeded. Emergency responders warned of continued avalanche risk as they continue searching and investigating the factors that led to the deadly slide.