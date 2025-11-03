At least seven climbers, including five foreigners, have been killed and four are missing after an avalanche struck a base camp in Nepal's Dolakha district. Bad weather is hampering ongoing search and rescue operations for the 15-member team.

At least seven climbers, including five foreign climbers, have been confirmed dead in an avalanche that hit the base camp of Yalung Ri Peak in Dolakha district of Nepal. As per the police, the dead include three US, one Canadian, one Italian and two Nepali nationals.

"As of now, seven have been confirmed dead, four injured, with four others missing in the avalanche that hit the base camp of the 5,630-meter-high peak in the Rolwaling Valley of the district. The helicopter had attempted to fly in today, but due to the adverse weather, it was hampered. We will continue the search and rescue operation tomorrow morning," Deputy Superintendent of Police Gyan Kumar Mahato of the District Police Office, Dolakha, told ANI over the phone.

Expedition Details and Weather Conditions

As per the police official, the climbers were hit earlier this morning as they were preparing to ascend the Dolma Khang (6332 meters) peak and were at the base camp of Yalung Ri, preparing for the ascent. The weather in the Rolwaling valley was adverse last week, and it also received heavy snowfall. The nearest living village from the base camp- the "Na: gaun" had temporarily migrated to Beding following the snowfall. It was only on Sunday that the weather had cleared in the high-lying areas, and the team had started their expedition, as per the officials. With the settlement relocated to lower areas, the incident was reported to the authorities late.

Search and Rescue Hampered

"Teams of the Nepal Army, the Armed Police Force and the district police were mobilised for the search and rescue operation. The helicopter has flown in today but the weather isn't permitting and it's dark now, we will continue the operation from tomorrow morning," Mahato added.

As per the report of the incident by the injured to the police, the team had moved towards the mountains at 5 am on Monday morning. It was a team of 15 members, and at around 8:30 in the morning, the avalanche had hit the base camp. (ANI)