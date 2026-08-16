A woman chased down a man and grabbed him by the collar after he masturbated beside her at Upper Cross Street. She shared the incident on Instagram.

A woman chased down and grabbed a man by the collar after he masturbated beside her at Upper Cross Street. The incident was shared on Instagram by user @xuerylg on August 15.

She said she had been smoking outside her office when a man approached her and started "shaking his pant." She initially thought he was simply feeling hot and trying to cool down. However, she stepped back and looked more closely, after which she saw that he was masturbating while staring at her body.

She initially thought he was trying to cool down before realising what he was doing

The woman said she immediately confronted the man and grabbed him by the collar. She shared the incident to raise awareness about street harassment.

The post has since gone viral, with many praising the woman's courage. Others have expressed concern about public safety.

The man has not been identified. It is unclear whether a police report has been filed.

The incident has sparked discussions about harassment in public spaces. Many have called for stricter enforcement of laws against such behaviour.