US President Donald Trump warned Iran that they have "48 hours before hell will rain down" to open the Strait of Hormuz. The threat follows repeated deadlines and escalates tensions over civilian energy infrastructure in the region.

US President Donald Trump on Saturday said Iran had 48 hours left to make a deal on opening the vital Strait of Hormuz or face "Hell."

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"Remember when I gave Iran ten days to MAKE A DEAL or OPEN UP THE HORMUZ STRAIT," Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.

"Time is running out -- 48 hours before all Hell will reign (sic) down on them," the president said Saturday, adding: "Glory be to GOD!"

Trump had initially threatened on March 21 to "obliterate" Iran's power plants, beginning with the country's biggest, "if Iran doesn't FULLY OPEN, WITHOUT THREAT, the Strait of Hormuz, within 48 HOURS."

Two days later, however, he said "very good and productive conversations" were being held with Iranian authorities, and that he had postponed any strikes on power plants for five days.

He later again pushed the deadline back, to expire at 8:00 pm Monday (0000 GMT Tuesday).

Experts have said that attacks on civilian energy infrastructure could constitute a war crime.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed)